Roger Varian is confident Teona is "peaking at the right time" ahead of her bid for glory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. As a daughter of the brilliant Arc hero Sea The Stars and Group One-winning mare Ambivalent, the three-year-old had plenty to live up to from day one - but Varian has never made any secret of the regard in which she is held.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO