Gophers Fall in Series Finale
Minneapolis — The No. 4 ranked University of Minnesota women's hockey team dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 3 ranked Ohio State on Saturday at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (0-2-0) fell behind early as Ohio State (4-0-0) scored two first period goals. The Buckeyes added another with 0:21 left in the second to bring the score to 3-0. Amy Potomak highlight-reel goal in the third, which mirrored her between-the-legs goal two years ago brought the Gophers to within two. A fourth Buckeye goal ended the hopes of a comeback.gophersports.com
