Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will return for Sunday’s game against Cleveland, but linebacker Anthony Barr will be inactive for the fourth consecutive week. Cook rushed for 192 yards on 42 carries with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards in the first two games, but he suffered a sprained ankle in the second half against Arizona two weeks ago and was not able to practice leading up to the Seahawks game. Cook was able to get on the the field this past week but was limited in each practice.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO