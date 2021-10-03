CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haggs: Boston Bruins Goalie Picture Pretty Clear At This Point |BHN+

By Joe Haggerty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – While the Boston Bruins insist there’s no clear-cut No. 1 goaltender right now, the choice appears abundantly clear as to which goalie should get the bulk of playing time to start the regular season. Jeremy Swayman has looked strong and ready to build on last season’s eye-opening debut...

Jeremy Swayman
Joe Haggerty
Linus Ullmark
