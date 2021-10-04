CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

VIDEOS: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Sky Early Sunday Morning

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6NLy_0cFu8Pza00

(CBS4) – Coloradans as far west as Evergreen, as far north as Wellington, as far east as Bennet and as far south as Colorado Springs caught a incredible sight on their security cameras early Sunday morning. A fireball streaked across the sky at around 4:30 a.m.

By NASA’s definition, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor.

Josh Ellis in Evergreen shared videos of a bright flash lighting up his neighborhood. He said the light was bright enough to charge their solar lights.

Andrew Fisher, who lives in Wellington, caught it all on his Nest security camera. So did Doug Robinson and Kate Newberg of Boulder.

“Everything was pitch dark, and all of a sudden it lit up as if it was a brightly lit moon,” Robinson said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the American Meteor Society had received 41 reports about the fireball from across the Front Range. About 6 people described hearing a boom, one employee told CBS4.

“So, this means this was actually descending very deep,” said Chris Peterson, who works at the Cloudbait Observatory in Guffey. “10 or 20 miles may not seem very close to the ground, but when we think about typical burning stars, we’re seeing things that are burning up 60 to 70 miles high.”

The Cloudbait Observatory’s equipment also recorded the fireball streaking across the sky. Peterson, who also works as a research associate with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, said the occurrence only happens once every few years over a single area.

“It’s unusual for such a large object,” Peterson said. “I’m guessing it was somewhere around the order of like a ton of rock, probably, that came in, so it’s a big chunk of stuff.”

Peterson said it’s likely the fireball was somewhere between the northern part of Park County and Boulder. Typically about 90 to 95 percent of the meteor will turn to dust. Pieces that do fall to the ground typically range from gravel-sized to baseball-sized, he said.

“Whether anything gets found or not remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance that there’s at least several pounds of material on the ground,” he said.

Peterson said this occurrence should be a reminder to look up once in a while.

“[It’s] an amazing little piece of nature that you should relish having seen.”

Erica Oosthoek shared her video from Wolf Ranch in Colorado Springs. Her camera faces north.

Shari Breckenfeld captured the phenomena from Loveland near the foothills.. Her camera faces south.

Cory Breider’s Nest camera faces west on the south end of Bennet.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

When Will Grand Junction Colorado Have Its First Freeze of the Year?

Grand Junction's first freeze of the year is on the way, but exactly when is it going to happen?. Historically, the Grand Valley gets its first freeze of the year in October, but the exact date can vary greatly from one year to the next, as you'll see in the illustration below. Over the last 15 years, Grand Junction's first frost has come as early as October 1 and as late as October 29.
COLORADO STATE
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Fireball lights up sky above Colorado, widely seen

At around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a meteor described by viewers as a 'fireball' was seen streaking across the Colorado sky. People reported spotting it from Denver to Trinidad, raising many questions from onlookers. As for where the meteor ultimately landed, an astronomer with Metro State University told KDVR...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Fisher
KKTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a show over the Colorado this morning!. Dozens of viewers are reporting seeing a meteor light up the sky around 4:30 Sunday morning. Some were lucky enough to capture the sight on camera!. “My thought on this is pretty cool! I never seen it....
ASTRONOMY
KOCO

WATCH: Meteor flies over Oklahoma early Tuesday morning

If you were looking in the sky early Tuesday morning, you might have seen a meteor flying over Oklahoma. The meteor could be seen around 2:10 a.m. in various parts of central Oklahoma. Multiple viewers shared videos their doorbell cameras shot of the meteor flying over the Sooner State. Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaking#Fireball#Coloradans#Evergreen#Cbs4
The Independent

‘Fireball’ meteor caught on video shooting through North Carolina sky

Incredible video footage shows a fiery meteor flaming out over North Carolina.NASA has confirmed that at least five “fireball” meteors were seen in different parts of the United States on Friday, but the one that caught the most people’s eye was over the Tar Heel State, where more than 80 stargazers spotted the flaming space rock at about 7:40pm.“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” NASA Meteor Watch said. “It disintegrated 28 miles above...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
outtherecolorado.com

Mountain lion spotted lounging in neighborhood in middle of Colorado city

Nature is never far in Colorado and residents of Boulder got a good reminder of that on Tuesday when a mountain lion was relocated from a local neighborhood. According to the Boulder Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted lounging on a wall in the area of Adams Circle, which is found just east of the University of Colorado Boulder campus and near 28th Street.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy