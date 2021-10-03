Trading Desk Notes: Friday's Strong Rebound May Be Start Of Another Leg Up

Investing.com -- Third quarter earnings season kicks off this week with JPMorgan Chase and other big banks reporting. Figures on U.S. inflation will be closely watched while the Federal Reserve is set to publish the minutes of its September policy meeting, during which officials said they would begin stimulus tapering by the end of this year. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are to start their annual meeting on Monday, but a controversy over IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has already overshadowed proceedings. In the UK, data releases will focus attention on the health on the economy amid growing expectations for rate hikes as inflationary pressures mount. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

