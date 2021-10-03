CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading Desk Notes: Friday's Strong Rebound May Be Start Of Another Leg Up

Cover picture for the articleMajor stock indices drop to 10-week lows – then bounce. The most significant broad market decline since President Joseph Biden’s election (S&P and DJIA down ~6%, NASDAQ 100 down ~7.5%) happened right on schedule. For the previous 35 years, September (especially the 2nd half) has typically been the weakest month of the year—followed by the best quarterly returns in Q4. Is the Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) COVID pill kicking off another strong fall rally?

Trading Desk Notes: Energy Prices, U.S. Yields Keep On Sizzling, Stocks Bounce

The Chart Of The Week is UK Natural Gas Futures. Nearby futures hit All-Time highs in August—then quadrupled from there by early this week—only to fall in half by Friday (Putin indicated that Russia could increase supply.) New York Natural Gas nearby futures more than quadrupled from last year’s lows—more...
Is The Great “Bear Market” Of 2021 Finally Over?

“It is worth noting there are two primary support levels for the S&P. The previous July lows (red dashed line) and the 200-dma. Any meaningful decline occurring in October will most likely be an excellent buying opportunity particularly when the MACD buy signal gets triggered. "The rally back above the...
Xi Jinping
Denise Shull
Joe Manchin
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Third quarter earnings season kicks off this week with JPMorgan Chase and other big banks reporting. Figures on U.S. inflation will be closely watched while the Federal Reserve is set to publish the minutes of its September policy meeting, during which officials said they would begin stimulus tapering by the end of this year. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are to start their annual meeting on Monday, but a controversy over IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has already overshadowed proceedings. In the UK, data releases will focus attention on the health on the economy amid growing expectations for rate hikes as inflationary pressures mount. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
Two Midcap Stocks With Solid Growth Potential

The BSE Midcap index delivered a 2.43% return marginally higher than Sensex's 2.2% in a week. While scanning the midcap universe, we came across two stocks with solid potential to deliver superior returns over the medium term. 1. Grindwell Norton Ltd (NS: GRNN ) Grindwell Norton Ltd belongs to the...
Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
Stocks edge lower after disappointing jobs data

Stocks drifted slightly lower in early trade after data showed the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, compared with expectations for around 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 4,396.42. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.2% at 14,628.58.
Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
Why The Trade Desk Fell 12.2% in September

The Trade Desk's stock seemed to be affected by a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve. Shares of the The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 12.2% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news in September, as The Trade Desk reported strong earnings while also raising guidance back in August.
Stock Market News: Weak Start Saw Markets Rebound And U.S. Dollar Going Strong

Market Indexes: It was a down week, with the Tech-heavy NASDAQ pulling back the most. Friday saw a rebound—a welcome change after the September pullback. “Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks weighing heaviest as investors lost their risk appetite. It was the S&P 500 index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq’s largest since March.” (Reuters)
Why The Trade Desk Stock Slumped This Week

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had a tough time this week. The digital advertising stock slumped as much as 10.1% this week, though shares ended down roughly 7.9% over the past seven days, with no apparent reason for the downturn. So what. There isn't any company-specific news driving this...
