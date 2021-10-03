Trading Desk Notes: Friday's Strong Rebound May Be Start Of Another Leg Up
Major stock indices drop to 10-week lows – then bounce. The most significant broad market decline since President Joseph Biden’s election (S&P and DJIA down ~6%, NASDAQ 100 down ~7.5%) happened right on schedule. For the previous 35 years, September (especially the 2nd half) has typically been the weakest month of the year—followed by the best quarterly returns in Q4. Is the Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) COVID pill kicking off another strong fall rally?www.investing.com
