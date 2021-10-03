CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead: Central Banks Face Inflation Dilemma

Nerves are starting to creep into the markets which will make the final months of the year very interesting. The list of downside risks for the economy and markets is growing all the time, something investors have been relatively comfortable with but it seems something is pushing them too far.

investing.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Third quarter earnings season kicks off this week with JPMorgan Chase and other big banks reporting. Figures on U.S. inflation will be closely watched while the Federal Reserve is set to publish the minutes of its September policy meeting, during which officials said they would begin stimulus tapering by the end of this year. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are to start their annual meeting on Monday, but a controversy over IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has already overshadowed proceedings. In the UK, data releases will focus attention on the health on the economy amid growing expectations for rate hikes as inflationary pressures mount. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Fed minutes and inflation in focus

Another fascinating week in the markets and there’s little reason to think there isn’t plenty more to come in the final months of the year. Russian President Vladimir Putin calmed investor nerves this week, reassuring everyone that the country stands ready to stabilise the energy market just as the situation was getting out of control. Of course, that would be far easier if the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s approval was accelerated. Over to you, Germany.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, US CPI, ASOS, Entain and US bank Q3 earnings

Fed minutes – 13/10 - the recent Fed statement came across as a neutral one, so it was somewhat of a surprise, when Fed chair Jay Powell’s press conference was anything but. In its statement the Fed stated that “if progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted”. Nobody really expected this to mean November but from the tone of Powell’s press conference later this appears to be what the FOMC wants us to think, despite there only being one payrolls report between now and the November meeting. While a taper seems pretty much nailed on now, speculation has now shifted to the timing of the first interest rate increase. This is especially important given that the number of FOMC members who saw the potential for a rate rise in 2022 increased from 7 in June, to 9, meaning the committee are evenly split, however that is likely to change if the data evolves as expected, which means that a rate hike for 2022 is likely to become a majority view by the end of this year, which is a big shift in thinking from earlier this year. Since that meeting a lot of water has passed under the bridge, we’ve seen further sharp rises in the costs of energy, as well as further supply chain disruption feeding into headline inflation. It is clear the Federal Reserve is much more concerned about higher levels of inflation than they were a few months ago, and this week’s minutes should give us an indication of how high this level of concern is. Bond markets aren’t waiting to find out with the yield curve steepening and short-term rates also rising sharply as well.
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: US inflation in focus as energy fears cool [Video]

Panic around the energy crisis faded a little after Russia offered Europe a helping hand. Stock markets came back swinging but the FX complex didn’t see much relief, with the mighty dollar holding everything else down. Looking into next week, the inflation/growth story will remain front and center with the release of American CPI numbers and retail sales, as well as the latest Fed minutes.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brazil's inflation hits double digits, punishing the poor

It’s something Brazilians have rarely seen in a quarter century, and the last time they did, in 2016, it helped set up a president’s downfall:Double-digit inflation.Soaring prices for gas, meat, electricity and more have left millions of poor Brazilians struggling to make ends meet. Inflation in the 12 months through September reached 10.25%, according to data the national statistics agency released Friday.Francielle de Santana 31, lives in Rio de Janeiro’s Jardim Gramacho neighborhood beside a massive former landfill. With no running water or electricity, she salvages scrap to earn a living and can barely afford chicken.“With ten reais...
BUSINESS
gizadeathstar.com

PROGRAMMABLE CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL “CURRENCY”

For some time now, people like former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts and many others - including yours truly - have been warning about the dangers of crypto-currencies, and more especially, of Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs. Our warnings have consistently centered around three basic dangers they carry with them: (1) they are not energy efficient, and as electronically based systems can be subject to outages such as electro-magnetic pulse and so on, and additionally as cyber-systems, suffer from the lack of integrity in such systems. Indeed, when I first heard about them, one of my own personal warnings was that in spite of claims to the contrary, they could be hacked. Stories have finally appeared to this effect. (2) Contrary to claims of privacy and to the early claims that crypto-currencies spelled the end of central bank private money monopolies, such technologies in the hands of central banks, with the power to mandate their use and to outlaw others, would spell the end of privacy. Finally and most importantly (3) such currencies in the hands of central banks, coupled with social credit scoring systems, would effectively not be a currency at all, but more like corporate coupons whose value (or lack thereof) could be adjusted on a case-to-case basis, depending on your behaviour and your thinking.
MARKETS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Older Market Worries Back In Focus: Inflation, Earnings, Tightening

October is historically the most volatile month for markets, though broader Q4 often most profitable. Q3 earnings from an array of US companies may pull the spotlight back to inflation. Metrics released on Friday showed a faster pace of growth than expected in September for US Manufacturing and ISM Manufacturing...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall ahead of key inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell early on Friday, ahead of the release of key inflation data later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about 3 basis points to 1.496% shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dipped by about 2 basis points lower to 2.074%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico's central bank hikes rates to 4.75% on inflation concerns

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as expected, in a four-to-one vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation. All 22 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Central banks parse inflation risk as turn from pandemic policy begins

(Reuters) – Central banks that launched massive emergency support to fight the pandemic last year are now planning a global turn in the other direction, with gaps already emerging in their perceived risk of inflation, the need to respond to it, and the pace of the likely return to normal monetary policy.
BUSINESS
audacy.com

European Central Bank won't overreact to fleeting inflation

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's current burst of inflation is temporary and won't lead the European Central Bank to “overreact” by withdrawing stimulus or raising interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday. “What we are seeing now is mostly a phase of temporary inflation linked to reopening,” Lagarde said...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht set to fall for third straight quarter ahead of central bank meet

BENGALURU (Sept 28): The Thai baht weakened on Tuesday, as rising oil prices weighed on net importing nations in emerging Asian markets, while investors also remained cautious ahead of a central bank policy decision. The currency, the worst-performing one in Asia this year, fell 0.3% and is set to extend...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Weekly Outlook: Central Bank Speeches Awaited As Evergrande Crisis Looms

We don't have any central bank meetings on this week's calendar. Still, we will hear from several central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether we get any new information regarding monetary policy.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Egyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

DUBAI/CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation (CPI) climbed to its highest in 20 months in September, rising to 6.6% year on year from 5.7% in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday. The rate remains well within the target range of between 5% and...
