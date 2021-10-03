CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastward (Switch) Review

By Sam Williams
vooks.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake Joel and Ellie from the Last of Us, drop them into EarthBound, add a dash of Zelda, and you’ve got Eastward. With brilliantly-detailed pixel art, charming writing, and tight gameplay, with upwards of 30 hours of content, Eastward is an absolute cracker of a game worthy of a place in any indie fan’s collection.

www.vooks.net

nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Minute Unboxes The Switch (OLED Model)

Wondering whether you should grab the new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)? Well, now you can take a quick peek thanks to Nintendo Minute. The show’s hosts Kit and Krysta have returned this week with a special unboxing of the new Switch model. Of course, they take a closer look at some of its newer features such as the new kickstand and new dock.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Subdivision Infinity DX Review (PS5)

I’m always wary of games designed for mobile devices when they make the transition to home consoles. Generally speaking, mobile titles are designed with short burst play sessions in mind, with gameplay loops that are intended to be enjoyed in 5-10 minute spells. Often this doesn’t translate well to console, and whilst Mistfly Games’ Subdivision Infinity DX is capable of delivering a decent space dogfighter experience, it’s unfortunately held back by its mobile DNA.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Glyph Review (PC)

I wasn’t sure what to expect going into my review of Glyph. But since I usually enjoy platformers, I figured I’d give it a shot. Glyph is the tale of a mechanical scarab beetle of the same name. Their world has fallen into ruin for some mysterious reason. All you know for sure is that some virulent poison has spread throughout the natural world, making the sands themselves dangerous. And given that this is a world of searing suns, vast stone monuments, and mountains of sand, that’s a bit of a problem. So your goal is to make things right and restore the world in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Cotton Reboot! (Switch)

Developed by: Rocket-Engine Co. Ltd. ESRB Rating: E10+ for fantasy violence and suggestive themes. Thank you ININ Games for sending us a review code!. The X68000 computer was released by Sharp in 1987 and was exclusive to Japan. The graphics were on par with the Sega Genesis and the Yamaha YM2151 sound chip was decent too. Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams came out initially in 1991 and utilized the X68000 nicely. You can play the original game in the X68000 mode to see how far it has come along in the HD Arrange Mode.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Aragami 2 Review (PS5)

Launched in 2016, the first Aragami became somewhat of an indie reference when it comes to stealth games. The unforgiving mechanics and the lethal enemies forced players to think carefully before making even a step, fully exploiting the tactical abilities just to have a chance. So, what could be better than a lone ninja striking form the shadows? According to the developers from Lince Works a bunch of them.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Tails of Iron Review (Switch)

When I hear that a game is inspired by the Souls genre, I immediately think that game is not for me. Plenty of gamers appreciate the difficulty of those kinds of games, the sense of accomplishment when you finally manage to succeed. I, however, am not one of those gamers. I like a challenge, not soul-crushing difficulty for the sake of it. So, why would I take on Tails of Iron?
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Teacup Review (PC)

Plenty of introverts gravitate towards gaming — especially single-player games — because it’s a way to explore the world without having to leave the comfort of one’s own home or deal with real life people. In adventure games, the protagonist is often pragmatically extroverted for the sake of story progression, engaging in conversation with strangers to further the plot or gain information about a task. Like seriously, imagine walking up to people in real life and asking about the four Wudu or proclaiming loudly you’re Captain Basch from Dalmasca. Idk about you, but if that’s what I had to do to continue on my real world journey, I’d rather just go home.
RETAIL
keengamer.com

Momolu and Friends Review: As Easy as A-B-C (Switch)

Momolu and Friends is an adorable game for young children, which uses familiar characters to teach vital life lessons. Qubic Games have brought these characters to Nintendo Switch in order to continue their wholesome journey of teaching kids. Adapting a very popular animated TV series into a portable pocket puzzle adventure, this game is a great way to pass the time no matter your age. I am an absolute sucker for anything small and cute; who isn’t? And after a stressful day, sometimes all you need is a panda to tell you that you’re doing a good job.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Rabisco+ (Switch)

ESRB rating: E for Everyone (Mild fantasy violence) Thank you Ratalaika Games for sending us the review code!. Rabisco+ is a cute puzzle-solving game that forces the you to use your head to time and maneuver through many different obstacles that might be in your way. This includes spikes, lasers, cannons, etc. Now, don’t get the wrong idea; this is one of the most family-friendly games I’ve played, as everything is very colorful and has calming art and music, making it hard to get mad at.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

SkateBIRD Review: A Fair Feather Friend (Switch)

Skateboarding games have been around since the late 80’s, arguably coming to the height of their popularity with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the early 2000’s. Even if you weren’t that interested in skateboarding, chances are you would have played at least one of the many games featuring the Birdman on its cover.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Foreclosed (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Foreclosed on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 12th in Europe and North America, and August 19th)!. Foreclosed – Ver. ??? (Patch #1) Release date: September 27th 2021 (North America, Europe) / September...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

In Sound Mind Review (PS5)

Developed by indie studio We Create Stuff, In Sound Mind is a unique take on the first-person psychological horror genre popularized by such titles as Layers of Fear, Observer, and Amnesia: Rebirth. The game puts players in control of Desmond Wales. A psychologist from Milton Haven, Washington, the good doctor’s patients have been dying off at an alarming rate. The story begins with Desmond waking up in the filthy basement of his apartment building. However, it’s clear from the outset that things aren’t quite right here. Strange barrels filled with volatile chemicals are scattered everywhere. Shadowy creatures resembling living Rorschach tests stalk the halls. And, to make matters worse, a mysterious figure in a yellow jacket and fedora seems hell-bent on seeing him pay for a crime he cannot remember.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

UnMetal Review (PC)

Konami’s Metal Gear franchise has always held a special place in my camo-clad heart. As a kid growing up in the late ’80s, I must’ve spent hundreds of hours on my mission to infiltrate Outer Heaven as FOXHOUND member Solid Snake. Though looking back, despite my blood, sweat, and probably a few holes in my drywall from rogue controllers lobbed like Soviet ICBMs across my bedroom, I don’t think I ever managed to make it to the end and destroy that damned nuclear-armed bipedal battle tank. Still, win or lose, an obsession was born all the same. I remember sitting in my room blaring that fantastic password screen music like a weirdo. Or, stranger still, actually enjoying the now widely-panned NES follow-up Snake’s Revenge. It was nothing short of an addiction; If there were mercenaries that needed to be stealthily punched in the face, I was your guy.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Virtuous Western (Nintendo Switch)

Virtuous Western takes the aesthetic of a Spaghetti Western and morphs it into a cute, 8-bit puzzle game. Its wild west setting comes complete with tumbleweed drifting across the screen. You play as a sharp-shooting cowboy facing off against a band of outlaws. The game begins with a quick opening...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Staxel (Nintendo Switch)

Staxel is a mixture of Minecraft and Harvest Moon. To start, I’m not the biggest fan of Minecraft. Not to say it’s terrible, just that the art style, block by block building, and empty feeling make me feel bored and tired whenever I play it. Staxel shares that art style, block by block building, and empty feeling. I am, however, a fan of Harvest Moon! Features these two games share are farming, interacting with villagers, and completing tasks, to name a few.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Residual Review (Switch)

Residual Review: A Unique Mashup of Survival, Platformer, and Puzzler. I don’t think I’ve played a survival game since… Lost in Blue? Maybe? It’s definitely been a hot minute. And then along came Residual from Orangepixel, blending platformer, survival, and even some light puzzling. I can’t say that I’ve ever played that mashup of genres before, so I thought if nothing else, Residual would provide a unique experience.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Kena: Bridge of Sprits (PS5) Review

I didn’t know what to expect jumping into the world of Kena: Bridge of Sprits, but the excitement of not only a new IP and Studio, coupled with a distinctively animated aesthetic, made the game an easy choice in wanting to pursue. Thankfully, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, for the most...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo Switch eShop charts (25th September 2021)

The latest charts are now in from the Nintendo eShop giving a good indication of what games people are purchasing and playing on their Nintendo Switch system. The top game this week is the amusingly bizarre WarioWare: Get It Together! followed by Activision Blizzard’s Diablo II remaster. With regards to download only titles it’s the Diablo II remaster getting the most attention which is swiftly followed by popular indie title, Eastwood. Here’s the top ten eShop charts:
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Switch): Software update

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Melty Blood: Type Lumina on Nintendo Switch (originally released on September 30th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Ver. ???. Release date: September 30th 2021 (North America,...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

The Outer Worlds: Murder On Eridanos (Switch DLC) Review

Switch owners have always had an uncomfortable run with The Outer Worlds. It’s a good, nearly fantastic RPG from one of the biggest and best western RPG developers, published by Xbox Game Studios, designed for a much more powerful system – and yet somehow, it made it across onto the little old Nintendo Switch. But with that has come delays – Murder on Eridanos, The Outer Worlds’ final piece of DLC, released almost six months ago on every platform bar Switch. And with that has come performance penalties: yep, there’s a limit to how much the Switch can be pushed, and it’s below what this game demands. But it’s playable, and the 2016 Nintendo fan inside me that just wanted any third party support for the Wii U tells me to be grateful for it. I won’t rehash myself in detail though: it runs fine, your mileage will vary depending on how much you can tolerate feeling like you need to go for an eye test.
VIDEO GAMES

