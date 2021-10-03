Eastward (Switch) Review

Konami’s Metal Gear franchise has always held a special place in my camo-clad heart. As a kid growing up in the late ’80s, I must’ve spent hundreds of hours on my mission to infiltrate Outer Heaven as FOXHOUND member Solid Snake. Though looking back, despite my blood, sweat, and probably a few holes in my drywall from rogue controllers lobbed like Soviet ICBMs across my bedroom, I don’t think I ever managed to make it to the end and destroy that damned nuclear-armed bipedal battle tank. Still, win or lose, an obsession was born all the same. I remember sitting in my room blaring that fantastic password screen music like a weirdo. Or, stranger still, actually enjoying the now widely-panned NES follow-up Snake’s Revenge. It was nothing short of an addiction; If there were mercenaries that needed to be stealthily punched in the face, I was your guy.
