How to remove limescale build-up in your tea kettle?
Limescale is a white, chalky residue that builds up in kettles and coffee machines. It is most noticeable on stainless steel. Limescale is a typical problem in hard water places due to high magnesium and calcium concentrations. At high boiling temperatures, the calcium bicarbonate in the water is converted to an insoluble form of calcium carbonate. Simply put, boiling water reduces hardness by causing it to remain on the kettle over time.www.ohmymag.co.uk
Comments / 0