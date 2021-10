Golladay (hip) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. For the second week in a row, Golladay's hip injury is affecting his practice reps, but he at least appears to be in a better spot health-wise than fellow starting wideouts Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Both Shepard and Slayton didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday and appear unlikely to play Sunday in New Orleans, while Golladay should have a good shot to suit up so long as he at least maintains limited activity in the Giants' final Week 4 practice Friday. Golladay approaced the Giants' eventual Week 3 loss to the Falcons as a game-time decision, but he proceeded to play 69 percent of offensive snaps and finished with four receptions for 64 yards on five targets.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO