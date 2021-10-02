TREX Challenge Ends 10/30
The Green Team is urging residents and neighbors to rid Monsterville of as much single-use plastic as possible during the month of October. We still have until October 30th to reach our goal of collecting 500 lbs. of thin plastic to win the Trex Company Recycling Challenge. Let’s eliminate those bags from our homes; do good for our environment, and win another Trex bench in the process. There are 3 donation bins: The Station, Ryan’s Retail and The Refill Market in Haddon Township. Donations have been light lately so let’s recommit to this great challenge. For a reminder on what types of plastic to donate, go here.www.merchantville.com
Comments / 0