I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

 7 days ago

Can you imagine the scatter pattern on the wall after he got done?

People say that but Bud was never offered

A hc anywhere and all i ever heard from many was CFB could so easily be replaced. Well couldn't, Bud was never HC material and following a legend is usually a failure. Time to figure out do we scrap everyone and start over. And thats not automatic either.
Jaylon and LVE were really bad against the Panthers (with pictures)

Jaylon Smith and LVE versus the Panthers. Both were bad. LVE is engaged with OL who is on him quick off the line. Immediately neutralized. Jaylon is untouched. OL 72 has not gotten to him yet. QB has handed off. RB rushes to hole on the right side. Brown 30 is trying to fill that hole. Jaylon has yet to move toward the hole. He seems to be waiting on OL 72 to engage. Is he still processing?
Tech lost games like this under Beamer too

I’m not taking up for Fu, he needs to go, but tech just has this way of almost winning the big games and letting it slip through their hands. I’m used to it after the past 30 some odd years.
I bet that game was a rough one to be at…

I got lucky and had something come up and had to sell mine. So glad I didn’t go. Kept my kids from being cussed and spit at…. I was there when Derrick Hamilton dropped the TD and we lost to chuck the chest. All sorts of grown men yelling in my Face. It wasn’t even the students.
I have had really good luck with

Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank

The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . .

We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
I feel really bad….

I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
