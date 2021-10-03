I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

A hc anywhere and all i ever heard from many was CFB could so easily be replaced. Well couldn't, Bud was never HC material and following a legend is usually a failure. Time to figure out do we scrap everyone and start over. And thats not automatic either.
Jaylon Smith and LVE versus the Panthers. Both were bad. LVE is engaged with OL who is on him quick off the line. Immediately neutralized. Jaylon is untouched. OL 72 has not gotten to him yet. QB has handed off. RB rushes to hole on the right side. Brown 30 is trying to fill that hole. Jaylon has yet to move toward the hole. He seems to be waiting on OL 72 to engage. Is he still processing?
I got lucky and had something come up and had to sell mine. So glad I didn’t go. Kept my kids from being cussed and spit at…. I was there when Derrick Hamilton dropped the TD and we lost to chuck the chest. All sorts of grown men yelling in my Face. It wasn’t even the students.
Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
Re: Hate to say it but, looks like my Panthers are bound and determined to pee away this game. Even with Clemson sucking I don’t regret a minute…this scrub ### team? Hate it. Tiger4lif3®. CU Guru [1962]. TigerPulse: 98%. Posts: 2416. Joined: 5/7/01. Re: Hate to say it but, looks...
The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
Re: Hate to say it but, looks like my Panthers are bound and determined to pee away this game. Even with Clemson sucking I don’t regret a minute…this scrub ### team? Hate it. Tiger4lif3®. CU Guru [1962]. TigerPulse: 98%. Posts: 2416. Joined: 5/7/01. Re: Hate to say it but, looks...
We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
Comments / 0