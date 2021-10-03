CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Delayed vote on infrastructure bill ‘inexcusable’ and ‘deeply disappointing’

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., take questions at a July 28 news conference after a procedural vote for the bipartisan infrastructure framework./NPR. U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema fired back at liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives Saturday, saying it was “inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities” across the nation that the fate of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is linked to their $3.5 trillion human safety net measure.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Rob Portman
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bills#D Ariz#Npr#Democrats#House#Americans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Business Insider

Joe Manchin says Bernie Sanders wants 'entitlement society' as West Virginia lawmaker holds up popular Democratic spending bill

Sens. Manchin and Sanders traded barbs on Wednesday around the Democrats' social spending bill. Sanders accused Sens. Manchin and Sinema of "sabotage" on Wednesday. Manchin and Sinema are the only Senate Democrats in opposition to the $3.5 trillion package. Sen. Joe Manchin fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Progressive Hardy Turns on Moderate Democrats, Slams Sen. Sinema Over Infrastructure Bill

Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy (D), arguably one of the most progressive members of the Florida House of Representatives, is vying for a congressional seat in the upcoming 2022 midterm election. In his campaign for congress, the Florida lawmaker has also voiced his support for President Joe Biden’s (D) infrastructure bill. However, the support comes at a time when Democrats are facing infighting over favorable votes on the bill. While Senator Joe Manchin (D) has received criticism over his opposition to the bill, Hardy has now criticized Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D).
FLORIDA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Sen. Sinema explains why she's holding out on the infrastructure bill

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Saturday issued a rebuttal to sharp criticism over her hold out on a vote for a combined $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. The criticism has been leveled by voters, interest groups and elected members of her own party, including fellow Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin who said Friday, “Make your mark and close the deal. What is it that you want? What is your final goal? It’s time to stop talking around it and speak directly to it.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy