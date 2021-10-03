Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Delayed vote on infrastructure bill ‘inexcusable’ and ‘deeply disappointing’
Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., take questions at a July 28 news conference after a procedural vote for the bipartisan infrastructure framework./NPR. U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema fired back at liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives Saturday, saying it was “inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities” across the nation that the fate of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is linked to their $3.5 trillion human safety net measure.roselawgroupreporter.com
