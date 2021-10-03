RELIGION: Prayer, the path to godliness

In my life, I have known more than a few of those people who could be counted on to do the wrong thing every time. I mean, if you wanted something done completely wrong, half baked, half done, “jacked up” and broken down, you could always trust them to do it. These are not to be confused with the completely different group we call “do nuthin’s.” I mean those who you rely on to accomplish nothing. No, I am talking about those who you can rely on to do something, but that something will certainly make matters worse. You know the type? It isn’t just people either. For example, I have an old Diawa bait caster fishing reel that has been an award-winning hunk of junk since I’ve had it. It will, without deviation or failure, not work right under even the most ideal of circumstances. You need only to touch it to provoke a massive, irreparably tangled wad of fishing line sufficient to ruin any fishing trip. I trust it to be absolutely worthless and it never disappoints me. Some people are like that too. You can rest confident in the knowledge that they will fail to do what is required, every time.

