Palestine, TX

RELIGION: Prayer, the path to godliness

By Eddie Turner
Herald-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest radio receiver in the world is in New Mexico. Pilots call it the “Mushroom Patch.” It’s a huge array of satellite disks on 38 miles of railroad tracks and together they form one enormous telescope to look into the heavens. Our nation spends millions to search for a single message from space even as God has spoken so clearly through His Word. We still search the darkness of the universe for some possible word from anywhere.

Comments / 9

Irish!
6d ago

John 3:16-17......For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.😊❤

Reply(3)
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy