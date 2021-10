Devin Haney challenges Oscar De La Hoya to a fight!. One of the best aspects about having a rivalry in boxing is the two principles can settle their animosity in person and with force. So long as the fighters can find a common weight, they are free to sock one another in the face. Well it looks like this is an option that WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KO’s) is trying to utilize. Yet, instead of the usual suspects, Haney has placed his cross-hairs on boxing promoter Oscar “The Golden Boy” De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KO’s).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO