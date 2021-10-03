CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

All Our Relations Are Sacred

By Guest Contributor
newwaysministry.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s post is from guest contributor Maka Black Elk (Oglala Lakota). Maka is the Executive Director for Truth and Healing at Red Cloud Indian School, a Jesuit K-12 school in Pine Ridge, SD. He is an alum of Red Cloud and continued his Jesuit education at the University of San Francisco. He later earned his master’s degrees in Peace Education at Teacher’s College, Columbia University, and in Educational Leadership at the University of Notre Dame. You can find out more about the work he does at Red Cloud by clicking here.

www.newwaysministry.org

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

PREVIEW: Conference Doc ‘Sacred Images’

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked facilities managers in May of 2020 to place artwork of Jesus Christ in the main entrances of Church buildings throughout the world. They want Latter-day Saints and visitors to see His sacred image.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
orangeobserver.com

Sacred space

Windermere Union Church held a special service Sept. 26 to celebrate the spirituality of ancient cultures while spotlighting a special segment of its own congregation. Native American Sunday incorporated the prayers, hymns and artifacts of different tribes in a first-of-its-kind worship service for the local ministry. “We have had a...
WINDERMERE, FL
newwaysministry.org

On Clinging to Anti-Queer Riches and the Reign of God

Bondings 2.0’s managing editor, Robert Shine. The readings for today can be found by clicking here. When I was a teenager, the story of the rich person who turned away from salvation to preserve wealth, which is today’s Gospel, was quite compelling. Jesus is asked by the person how to attain eternal life, and replies that one must follow the commandments. The rich person affirms doing so since childhood, but then Jesus adds one more condition: “Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor. . .then come, follow me.” The rich person goes away sad, unable to do so.
RELIGION
merricksart.com

All the Details of Our Primary Temple Trip

All the details from our Primary temple trip a few weeks ago, including the schedule outline, free printables, and more. Over the summer I was called as Primary President in our ward (church congregation). I’m in charge of all the children in our congregation, ages 2-11. A few weeks ago...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Elk
Person
Christ
Person
Maka
claremont-courier.com

Sacred Eagle Ceremony at OLA

Longtime Claremont resident and Native American elder Al Villanueva performs the Sacred Eagle Ceremony over the casket of veteran William Clark on Tuesday in Claremont. The ceremony on the steps of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church followed a mass for Clark, which was attended by more than 50 people. Clark was married to Villanueva’s niece who is part of a family who have lived in Claremont for more than 120 years. Next to Villanueva is Tony Cerda, chief of the Rumsen Costanoan Ohlone tribe who represents the California Native community and had a private audience with Pope Francis when St. Junipero Serra was canonized in Washington D.C. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
CLAREMONT, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Relations#Catholic University#Oglala#Truth And Healing At#Red Cloud Indian School#Sd#Teacher S College#Columbia University#Lgbtq
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
The Poly Post

All Alone: our experience with loneliness

You only have yourself. Only you can hear what you’re thinking. You want to reach out to someone but instead, you wrap your arms around yourself. It’s another night of waiting to fall asleep. You hide from people, run away from others and keep to yourself. The sad music speaks to you and for you. You don’t feel at home in your own home. Like a lone whale in the sea, you can’t help but feel lonely.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Globe Gazette

Sacred Heart to hold guild supper

Sacred Heart Church will be hosting its guild supper on Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Sacred Heart Church Hall. Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, dinner roll and pie. Serving is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The public is welcome to attend. Handicap accessible.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Our Unnatural Fascination With All Things Natural

There is no FDA or USDA legally-binding definition of the word natural. Labeling a product as natural does not necessarily convey any health or safety benefits. The distinction between natural and artificial is somewhat arbitrary. Natural has come to stand for goodness and virtue and has acquired an almost holy...
HEALTH
Grand Forks Herald

Our view: Gabby Petito case is a sad and tragic reminder for us all

Work done recently by Dateline, a national television show, and People Magazine couldn’t have been better timed. On Aug. 25, People.com published a story headlined “Epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is Focus of Dateline NBC Special.” In it, People Magazine previews Dateline’s hour-long special that features the story of Carla Yellowbird, who was murdered on the Spirit Lake Reservation in northeast North Dakota. The Dateline special was titled “The Secrets of Spirit Lake.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
95.5 FM WIFC

Secular, Sacred Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The University of Wisconsin in Madison became a fertile ground for pop music in the late 60’s. Steve Miller and Boz Scaggs cut their teeth there as did Ben Sidran and others. A bit earlier there was a woman who was a native of Madison who also came up in that culture. Her name was Tracy Nelson. She took her big voice to California and formed a band called Mother Earth. Scaggs was part of the band for one of the albums. After a number of LPs exploring the melding of country and rock and blues, the band released an album in 1971 called Bring It Home. It’s a standout in the fact that not only does it have all of the things that made the band strong but the choice of songs was decidedly gospel in nature.
MADISON, WI
newwaysministry.org

LGBTQ Advocates Seek Apology from Archbishop Over Disparaging Remarks

LGBTQ advocates in Mexico have demanded an apology from an archbishop after his disparaging remarks regarding marriage equality. The Collective for the Protection of All Families in Yucatán (ColectivoPTFYuc) issued a complaint against Archbishop Gustavo Rodríguez Vega of Mérida, who said in a homily:. “‘God help us in this new...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy