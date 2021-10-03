Walking and hiking trip ideas

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on this photographic journey staying one night, Sunday, at Zealand Falls Hut followed by a hike past four distinctly different cascades on Monday in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage season. Our hike out will be 11 miles so participants must have recent experience hiking similar distances over uneven trail. Sunday we will hike 2.7 miles to Zealand Falls Hut. Zealand Falls Hut provides rustic bunk room accommodations. No pillows or blankets will be provided this year due to Covid precautions. Participants must bring their own sleeping bag, lunch, and snacks. Dinner and Breakfast are included, prepared by the hut "Croo". The hut is not heated and has cold running water and composting toilets. We can do an optional 1.3 mile hike up to Zeacliff that afternoon. Monday we will hike 11 miles out via the Ethan Pond trail stopping at Thoreau Falls, Ripley Falls, and Aresthusa Falls. We would like to be able to enjoy this beautiful hike with some opportunity to take photographs so please plan to spend the entire day Monday. Bring lunch and snacks. Covid policy per AMC policy. If you have any cold or Covid symptoms please refrain from coming. See refund policy. In addition to a sleeping bag bring rain gear- tops and bottoms, synthetic warmth layer: fleece or puffy, long underwear, 2 pairs of socks, warm hat, gloves/mittens ie clothing for the weather. two lunches, snacks, waterproof hiking shoes/boots, toiletries, camaraderie and your sense of humor.

