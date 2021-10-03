CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking and hiking trip ideas

NRToday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love spending time outdoors and you enjoy regular physical activity, think about taking a walking or hiking trip for your next vacation. You may not cover as much ground on foot, but you’ll get an intimate look at a small part of the world. While your Travel Leaders...

www.nrtoday.com

Only In Massachusetts

Not Many People Know That You Can Take An Eight-Day Cruise Along The Coast In Massachusetts

There are plenty of cruise ships from major companies like Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean that leave from Boston and head to places like Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and even Canada. But there’s another cruise line, one you may not have even heard of, that offers an itinerary a bit closer to home. The Cape […] The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take An Eight-Day Cruise Along The Coast In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
newfolks.com

5 great day trip ideas for fall in the Northeast

The Northeast holds so much history, adventure, and an almost magical quality that is perfect for families looking for things to do that will involve the whole group. From babies to teens to parents, there are countless fun-filled day trip ideas where you can spend checking out all the Northeast has to offer.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Ms. Cheap: Fall walks and hikes to get you outdoors

With the cooler weather finally here, it is time to plan some fall walks and hikes with family and friends. Middle Tennessee is rich with great choices for everything from flat stroller-friendly walks to ambitious and challenging hikes that take you deep into the Tennessee woods. “The fall color season...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Day Trip Idea: Wool Festival brings unique fun to Falmouth, Ky!

Families can head down to Falmouth, Ky this weekend (October 1 – 3, 2021) for a family-friendly fun time at the Kentucky Wool Festival. This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates all things sheep! The goals of the festival include “promoting sheep, wool products and the local community”. This goal has been carried out for 35+ years with people flocking back every year for festival fun including:
visitcentraloregon.com

Sunset Hiking Tour

Adventure: Wanderlust Tours is the premier destination to discover a sweet spot to view our gorgeous sunsets behind Oregon’s backbone, the Cascade Range on the edge of Bend, Oregon. Join us on this super hike for vistas that are life-enriching!. Naturalist Guided Experience: Somewhere in the forest, atop one of...
outdoors.org

Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
The Valley Reporter

Through hiking the Long Trail

On a recent day in front of Three Mountain Café in Waitsfield, two Long Trail through-hikers who called themselves “Rowlings” and “Point Four” lay hiking backpacks on the curb as they opened packages of food and supplies they’d mailed to themselves. They were eating granola bars and taking a much-needed break from hiking the 272-mile Long Trail that winds through the Green Mountains. They’d hiked from the Massachusetts border and were heading for Canada.
outdoors.org

Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
okmag.com

Hiking Highlights

Oklahoma is no stranger to natural beauty. From the Salt Plains to the Ouachita Mountains and the Tallgrass Prairie, these stunning destinations eagerly await a visit. Hiking any trail for the first time can be daunting, but the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department can help you prepare. “We have so...
vivaglammagazine.com

The Most Exciting Last-Minute Trip Ideas Before Winter Sneaks Up on Us

Winter is just around the corner, but you can still take some last-minute trips. Remember, autumn’s bright colors and crisp air inspire travelers to enjoy outdoor activities. As such, this season is the perfect time to connect with nature and appreciate the fall foliage. So, what are the most exciting fall trips you can take before winter?
orangetownnews.com

Pack 922 Is Together and Hiking

September 13th Pack 922 met for the first time since the spring. We welcomed new faces and were able to reconnect with our dens. Scouts were able to hear about our fun happenings that are to come. We are planning a trip to Lyme Rock Speedway, Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania, Wreath Sales, Scouting for food and so much more. The Pack was present at the Orange Country Fair selling popcorn and tickets to the Corn Maze. This year’s corn maze is at the Treat Farm on October 3rd from 1pm to 5pm. Please come and support us. If you are thinking of joining or have any questions, please email our Cubmaster Brian Cleveland at bcleveland@hotmail.com.
outdoors.org

Fall Foliage Waterfall Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on this photographic journey staying one night, Sunday, at Zealand Falls Hut followed by a hike past four distinctly different cascades on Monday in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage season. Our hike out will be 11 miles so participants must have recent experience hiking similar distances over uneven trail. Sunday we will hike 2.7 miles to Zealand Falls Hut. Zealand Falls Hut provides rustic bunk room accommodations. No pillows or blankets will be provided this year due to Covid precautions. Participants must bring their own sleeping bag, lunch, and snacks. Dinner and Breakfast are included, prepared by the hut "Croo". The hut is not heated and has cold running water and composting toilets. We can do an optional 1.3 mile hike up to Zeacliff that afternoon. Monday we will hike 11 miles out via the Ethan Pond trail stopping at Thoreau Falls, Ripley Falls, and Aresthusa Falls. We would like to be able to enjoy this beautiful hike with some opportunity to take photographs so please plan to spend the entire day Monday. Bring lunch and snacks. Covid policy per AMC policy. If you have any cold or Covid symptoms please refrain from coming. See refund policy. In addition to a sleeping bag bring rain gear- tops and bottoms, synthetic warmth layer: fleece or puffy, long underwear, 2 pairs of socks, warm hat, gloves/mittens ie clothing for the weather. two lunches, snacks, waterproof hiking shoes/boots, toiletries, camaraderie and your sense of humor.
Inquirer and Mirror

Cross-island hike Saturday

(Sept. 30, 2021) The Nantucket Land Bank will host its second cross-island hike beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, starting at the end of Hoicks Hollow Road in Sconset and traveling over 24 miles of trails and conservation property to Settlers' Landing in Madaket. Participants are asked to car-pool to Hoicks...
mywebermedia.com

Hiking heroes

Due to a COVID-related lay off, I can once again call myself a college student. I had online classes during the summer and had felt disconnected with the world in general. As fall semester began, the Weber State Ogden campus came alive with students and activity. While walking on campus...
knoxvillemoms.com

Tips for Hiking with Littles

My husband and I both love to hike. So when we became parents, continuing to hike with our kids was important to us. Taking kids to do anything out of the ordinary can be daunting, but becoming a parent shouldn’t mean giving up all the things you enjoy. Through some trial and error, we have found ways to make hiking an enjoyable family activity. While I am not an expert, hopefully these tips can help you avoid my mistakes and make some great outdoor memories with your family.
GW Hatchet

Trip ideas to fill your fall break weekend

If you couldn’t tell by the crispness in the air and the smell of pumpkin spice lattes, fall is upon us and so is a much needed three-day fall break. The break, from Oct. 22 through 24, is still a few weeks away, but we’ve compiled a list of both overnight and day trip ideas so you can start making plans for how you’ll spend the long weekend. From the bustling cities of the East Coast to smaller getaways and even a National Park, here are a few curated itineraries to get you started.
backpacker.com

The Case for Section Hiking

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. I began thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail while running away from a white collar lifestyle. Dreams of freedom spit me out of the purchasing department of a plastics company into the wilderness, where I hoped to re-write my future. And it worked: After a few weeks of hiking, I no longer woke up in a sweat, having imagined a multi-million dollar purchase order gone wrong. I cried, ate, and walked my way through the AT, watching my slow progression on the 2,200-mile footpath. Eventually, I made it to Katahdin, knowing that my life had transformed forever.
