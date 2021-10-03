Patriots Will Play 1-Minute Tom Brady Tribute Video Before Game Versus Bucs, Kraft Says

FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed the team will honor Tom Brady with a 1-minute video tribute before Sunday night’s game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kraft made the comment on ESPN’s NFL Countdown, which is being broadcast from Gillette Stadium. He said the tribute will be “very respectful and worthy for Tom.”

The Patriots owner also confirmed the team will pause to recognize Brady if and when he throws for 68 yards to set the new NFL record for career passing yards.

Brady arrived in New England Saturday night, greeted by a warm welcome at the Bucs team hotel.