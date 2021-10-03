CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Yemen official: Rebel missiles hit key city, kill 2 children

By AHMED AL-HAJ
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago

SANAA, Yemen — (AP) — Yemen’s rebels fired three ballistic missiles Sunday at a government-held central city, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people, officials said.

The attack was the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Marib, as they have for months been trying to retake the energy-rich city from the internationally recognized government of exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The missiles landed in the residential Rawdha neighborhood, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.

He said dead include Ghozlan Feisal, 4, and her Radad, 2. At least 32 others were wounded, including five children and four women, he said. Among the wounded were a mother and her seven-month-old child, both were in serious condition, al-Ghulisi said.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the attack.

The missiles destroyed two houses, damaged 10 others in the neighborhood and burned eight vehicles, he said.

Qasem Buhaibeh, the health minister of the internationally recognized government, said in a tweet that the attack was part of Houthi's “continuous war crimes with silent world."

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attempting since February to capture Marib from the internationally recognized government, which would complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.

However, they have not made substantial progress and have suffered heavy losses amid stiff resistance from government forces aided by the Saudi-led coalition supporting them. Fighting has escalated in recent weeks, killing more than 130 fighters, mostly Houthis.

The rebels have fired ballistic missiles and sent drones into Marib, often hitting civilian areas and camps for displaced people. In June, they hit a gas station in the same Rawdha neighborhood a missile and explosive-laden drones, killing at least 21 people, including a father and his 2-year-old daughter.

At the time of June attack, the rebels said they targeted military camps in the city, though they did not provide evidence to support their claim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Battle for 'future of Yemen' as rebels close on key city

Yemen's Huthi rebels could be on the verge of changing the course of the war as they close in on a key northern city, experts say, warning millions of refugees are at risk. Hundreds of fighters have died in fierce clashes this month after the Iran-backed insurgents renewed their campaign for Marib, the government's last bastion in the oil-rich northern region. Seizing Marib would be a game-changer, completing the rebels' takeover of Yemen's north while giving them control of oil resources and the upper hand in any peace negotiations. It also raises fears for the more than two million refugees living in camps in the region after fleeing other frontline cities during the long-running conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

Yemen: Endless suffering of children continues due to war, aid crisis

The Yemen conflict killed or maimed 2,600 children as hostilities intensified in 2019 and 2020; that’s according to a new report of the UN Secretary-General on Children and Armed conflict in the country. Published on Monday, the report detailed how these youngsters were victims of the indiscriminate use of mortar...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Officials say clashes in southern Yemen kill 10

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Clashes between Yemeni separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates and a rival splinter group in the southern port city of Aden killed at least 10 people including four civilians on Saturday, security officials said. The fighting has taken place in Aden’s residential neighborhood of Crater,...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

UN: 10,000 displaced as clashes escalate over key Yemen city

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Fighting over the key Yemeni city of Marib has displaced around 10,000 people in the past month, the U.N. migration agency said Thursday. The clashes escalated as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified their push to take the provincial capital from government forces. Yemen has been...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Missiles#War Crimes#Rebel#Sanaa#Ap#Iranian#Saudi
AFP

Rebel attack kills 11 in C.Africa: official

Eleven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, a senior official said on Wednesday. In Bambari, a city lying 380 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the biggest armed groups in the region, recently killed two government troops.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

US Officials: Biden Aide to Meet Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the U.S. presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war between the kingdom and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sullivan will be the highest-ranking...
POTUS
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy