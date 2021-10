Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t exactly known for his rushing ability. Through the first three years of his NFL career with the New York Jets, Darnold had five rushing touchdowns. He has matched that total through just four games in his first season with the Panthers. In doing so, Darnold became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for five touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

