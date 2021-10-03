CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has vowed to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcano eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for two weeks. The eruption has destroyed houses, banana crops and is giving no indication that it will end anytime soon. Rivers of lava have destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people. The island of 85,000 residents is in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that a new aid package of 206 million euros ($238 million) will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy and create jobs. More earthquakes and explosive activity in the volcano's vents were reported Sunday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Lava burns through an island in the Atlantic as volcanic eruptions continue

This browser does not support the video element. After nearly two weeks, the volcano erupting on a Spanish Island near Morocco is showing no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, lava and smoke continued to spill out onto La Palma in the Canary Islands, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods. This browser...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as lava flows from volcanic eruption on La Palma island

A volcano on La Palma island has begun ejecting lava again after a lull following an eruption earlier this month. The lava has flattened hundreds of homes in the region since the volcano erupted on September 19, and more than 6,000 people have been forced to flee. On Tuesday, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Airport on Canary island of La Palma reopens but flights cancelled as volcanic eruption continues

The airport on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma has reopened as a volcano continues to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area.Thousands of people were evacuated from the region last Sunday after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt, sending lava flowing towards the sea.Flights remain cancelled despite the reopening of the airport. Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had only reopened after teams had cleared ash off the runway.Binter, the Canary Island airline, on Sunday said it would keep flights cancelled because of the conditions. Hundreds of tourists have already been ferried...
WORLD
Phys.org

Flights scrapped as new volcanic eruptions hit Canaries

Fresh volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canary Islands prompted the cancellation of flights, airport authorities said Friday, the first since the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life again. New evacuations were also ordered as large explosions and new openings were reported at the volcano on La Palma island on Friday. A...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma as Eruption Gathers Force

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. Local media reported the north side...
EUROPE
AFP

Volcanic ash closes airport in La Palma - again

Clouds of thick ash from the volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the eruption began last month, Spain's airport authority said. "La Palma airport is not operational due to the accumulation of ash," AENA tweeted, with a spokeswoman telling AFP "some cleaning work needs to be done" on the runways before it would reopen. The airport was briefly shut on September 25 after a thick cloud of black ash forced airlines to cancel flights. Although it was reopened a day later, flights did not resume until September 29.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cash windfall for Spanish youth can't be spent on bullfights

The Spanish government is offering citizens who turn 18 years old next year 400 euros ($462) to spend on cultural activities. But the sum comes with strings attached: the recipients can't use it to buy tickets for bullfights.The decision was one of the politically controversial measures included in the 2022 national budget unveiled by the government Thursday. The goal is to help Spain's culture-related businesses recover from the loss of revenue during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.The government said eligible teenagers could spend their 400 euros on items such as movie and theater tickets, books and concerts.Bullfighting businesses wanted to be...
EUROPE
AFP

Volcano island flights resume after ash closed airport

Flights to and from La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands resumed Saturday after the airport reopened following a 48-hour closure due to volcanic ash, airlines and the airport authority said.  "La Palma airport is back in operation," Spain's AENA airport authority tweeted, with local Canaries airline Binter confirming it had resumed flights several hours later. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Islands#Atlantic Ocean#Volcano#Earthquake#Spanish#Ap
raventribune.com

Austria: Raid on Presidential Palace in Vienna – President Sebastian Kurz under suspicion. He vehemently denies the allegations. – Politics abroad

Serious allegations against Austrian President Sebastian Kurz. The Austrian prosecutor’s office accuses him of treason, bribery and corruption. Kurz and his group are said to have used criminal methods on their way to power in the party and the state. Investigators arrived Wednesday at the Chancellor, ÖVP headquarters, the finance...
POLITICS
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Poland warns potential migrants Belarus border is closed

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The government of Poland is working to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and is not a passage into the European Union, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
Reuters

Draghi is biggest winner in Italy’s local polls

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has emerged stronger from the country’s local elections. Centre-left candidates reaped big wins in the large cities of Milan, Naples and Bologna on Sunday and Monday read more . Meanwhile Matteo Salvini’s rightist League had a poor showing, coming behind the hard-right Brothers of Italy party in several municipalities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

Ancient Mexican artefacts recovered from abroad are among the archaeological treasures on display at an exhibition showcasing the country's cultural heritage 200 years after it won independence from Spain. Titled "The Greatness of Mexico," the exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology and another site showcases 1,500 rare pieces, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices. Almost half of them are on display in Mexico for the first time, having been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors. The exhibition demonstrates "who we Mexicans are," said Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who came to the exhibit.
MUSEUMS
WTAJ

Mexico’s Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent […]
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy