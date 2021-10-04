CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Hrezi, Naomi Fulton Win 2021 Twin Cities Marathon

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runners one again crossed the finish line at the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.

According to organizers, the 2021 men’s champion was Mohamed Hrezi, with a time of 2:15:22, his personal best.

Naomi Fulton of Wisconsin finished first among the women, beating the runner-up by more than 4 minutes.

Minnesota native Charlie Lawrence came in second among men, crossing the finish line in 2:20:13, and St. Paul’s own Mohammed Bati rounded out the top three with a time of 2:21:22.

Two Minnesota natives rounded out the women’s podium. Molly Eastman finished 2nd with a time of 2:50:36, while Bailey Ness finished in 2:51:10.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul — Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter — both ran in Sunday’s marathon. Frey finished in 2:53:22, while Carter crossed the finish line with a time of 3:57:02.

To see full race results, click here .

