Manchester United might have left it very late to beat Villarreal on Wednesday, but the most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that he won that game. When United fell behind in the second half, I can just imagine some of his critics saying 'well, this is going to be three defeats in a row now' and all that kind of stuff. Instead, the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo's winner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO