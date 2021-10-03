Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Brentford manager Thomas Frank saw his side stun West Ham with a late winner (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West Ham

Yoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.

“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.

“So we need to show them with good performances on the pitch.”

Bryan Mbeumo’s sliding finish saw the Bees leading at half-time after another industrious overall showing.

West Ham spurned a high amount of promising situations, only to drag themselves back into the contest late on when Jarrod Bowen equalised with 10 minutes to go.

But Lukasz Fabianski parried Pontus Jansson’s header and Wissa swept home the loose ball to steal all three points for promoted Brentford.

When quizzed on what he thinks about Brentford potentially becoming everyone’s favourite second team, Frank replied: “I guess that’s okay!

“It’s nice and I understand why; I think we’re a good story.

“We are approachable and positive, so I understand it.

“But I’m also very aware everything changes very quickly in football.

“So we must keep on working.

“I’m always honest, so I believe in the team and the players massively.

“And I believed that we could do something in the Premier League, also from the beginning I knew we would be strong defensively and pressing forward and aggressive.

“And I also knew we’d try to be brave, that’s my biggest message to the players.

“But of course 12 points; that’s a lot.

“We are proud, but I think it’s also a truly deserved 12 points.”

West Ham boss David Moyes was left to lament a point dropped on an afternoon where the hosts could easily have claimed victory had they converted all the openings on offer.

“I’m disappointed with the result in the end, I didn’t think it was deserved,” said Moyes.

“I didn’t think we played that well but we certainly didn’t deserve to lose that’s for sure.

“Too many times we didn’t pick out the right final pass or take the chance.

“Today we just really didn’t take the opportunities we had, and we had quite a few.”