CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Spurs’ South American quartet free to play following international duty – Nuno

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZN5T_0cFtXIv000
Emerson Royal is one of four players heading off to South America (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed his quartet of South American international players will be available to play upon their return to England.

Spurs signed off ahead of the latest international break with an important 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which stopped the rot of three successive defeats.

Argentinian pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, Colombian Davinson Sanchez and Brazil’s Emerson Royal will now head to red-list countries in South America for World Cup qualifiers.

The Government announced on Friday that players would be allowed to train and play upon their return while isolating at club facilities, providing they were fully jabbed.

Santo, who lost Lo Celso, Romero and Sanchez for 10 days after the last international break, confirmed that would not happen again.

“I can update, they will go and they will return and they will return on different situations,” he said.

“They will have to isolate, but we are fortunate enough to have the Lodge and work normally with the team.”

They will head away in good spirits after an impressive win over Villa, putting a run of three poor results to bed.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener was cancelled out by Ollie Watkins in the second half before Matt Targett’s own goal gave Spurs the three points.

Son Heung-min was the star for Spurs, though, setting up both goals, with Villa boss Dean Smith naming him as the “outstanding player on the pitch”.

Nuno was a little more controlled in his praise, instead pointing to a good overall team performance.

“All the players are very important, all the players. Not only Sonny did a good game, overall the team did very well,” he added.

“Sonny, the way he took the team forward and the way he imbalanced them on one-v-one situations was very important, but all the team, there were a lot of good individual performances and when this happens the team plays better, it is natural so I am pleased.”

Villa were unable to follow up their impressive win at Manchester United last week and were second best for much of the game.

If Spurs had been more clinical – Harry Kane spurned a number of chances – then they could have won by a much bigger margin.

Smith insisted there was not too much between the two teams and said the South Korean was the difference.

“Sometimes games change with players and today they had the outstanding player in Son,” Smith said.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat to the outstanding player on the day and I thought that the only difference between the two teams was Son.

“Our performances against Chelsea and Tottenham probably deserve more. There is an awful lot more to come from us and we are not firing on all cylinders.”

Villa will lose Emi Martinez and Marvelous Nakamba to red-list countries, and Smith said: “I wanted a better solution but it is a real difficult situation involving FA and governments.

“We have to deal with it. The one thing we will have is players back and ready to play against Wolves. We will have them back this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Nuno vows not to crack under Spurs pressure

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Wednesday he will not be affected by the mounting pressure sparked by his side’s wretched run. Nuno’s team were woeful in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at north London rivals Arsenal as they suffered a third successive Premier League loss. Tottenham have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they defeated Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening. A penalty from Dele Alli and a finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a good first half lead. Ziga Kous pulled one back for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ollie Watkins
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith dismisses talk of Nuno in trouble at Spurs

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has dismissed talk that Tottenham are struggling under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. A poor performance from Spurs in their north London derby defeat at Arsenal last week came on the back of disappointing losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea. "It always makes me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Spurs sink Villa to ease pressure on Nuno

London (AFP) – Tottenham eased the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo as Matt Targett’s decisive own goal capped an improved display in their 2-1 home win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Nuno’s side had lost their last three Premier League games and were wobbling again when Ollie Watkins cancelled out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#Manchester United#Aston Villa#Tottenham#Argentinian#Colombian#Emerson Royal
Tribal Football

Spurs boss Nuno urges fans to be patient with Emerson

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has urged patience with summer signing Emerson Royal. The Brazilian, signed from Barcelona on deadline day, was excellent in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. "I think we have to be very patient with all the players," said Nuno when asked about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Spurs win eases pressure on Nuno as Liverpool take on Man City

London (AFP) – Tottenham beat Aston Villa on Sunday to ease the pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Liverpool and Manchester City prepared to lock horns at the top of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester City let a 2-0 lead slip at Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 while new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League sack race: Spurs' Nuno Espirito Santo is STILL the bookies' favourite

Watford's Xisco Munoz was the first casualty of the 2021-22 season as he became the first Premier League manager to lose his job after just seven matches. Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo found himself at the top of the top-flight sack market last Monday but he guided Spurs to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend to ease some of the pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Redknapp: Nuno has dream job at Spurs

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp says Nuno still has a dream job at Spurs. Redknapp has played down any talks of a Spurs crisis at present and claims Nuno is a "great" and "attacking" manager. "The Tottenham job is a fantastic job - oh my god I am dreaming of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

International row set to continue as Premier League clubs prepare to hold South American stars from duty again if they are forced to miss domestic games

Premier League sides are prepared to hold their South American stars back from international duty again if the players are forced to miss any domestic matches. The Mail on Sunday has learnt that clubs will only release players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers if their countries release them before the final round of ties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Covid rule change lets South Americans play in World Cup qualifiers

The government has announced new rules to enable players who travel to red zone countries during the international break to play upon their return, but conditions will be stricter for those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Returning players who have had both Covid vaccine jabs will enter a quarantine similar...
NFL
Tribal Football

Spurs players behind Nuno: Blame us

Tottenham players are behind manager Nuno. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is also backing the manager, who earned a reprieve last night with their Europa Conference League victory over NS Mura. The Athletic reports Nuno's job is currently not under threat. Instead, several players are said to be more willing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Nuno delighted with Spurs defeat of Mura 'we needed it'

Tottenham boss Nuno discusses their Europa Conference League victory over NS Mura. Nuno was relieved to see his team put recent poor performances behind them with a five-star display to easily account for Mura 5-1. Harry Kane jumped from the bench to hit a hat-trick in a welcome return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soundersfc.com

Three Sounders FC players called into international duty

Three Seattle Sounders FC players have been called into international duty, as Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join the United States, Peru and Cameroon, respectively, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Roldan, 26, has 28 career caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, including...
MLS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy