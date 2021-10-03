CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Sonny Colbrelli battles rain and mud to clinch Paris-Roubaix win

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMWK6_0cFtWnpw00
A muddy Sonny Colbrelli celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix (Michel Spingler/AP) (AP)

Italian Sonny Colbrelli claimed the biggest victory of his career in a Paris-Roubaix race that lived up to its nickname of ‘the Hell of the North’.

Atrocious conditions saw numerous crashes, with riders struggling to stay upright, particularly on the notorious cobbled sections, and covered from head to foot in mud.

Colbrelli, Lotto Soudal’s Florian Vermeersch and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix came into the Roubaix velodrome together and contested a sprint finish having overtaken long-time leader Gianni Moscon in the closing stages.

Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli was hugely emotional at the finish, holding his bike aloft in triumph before lying on the grass in tears.

Moscon held on to finish fourth, 44 seconds back, ahead of a group containing Belgian star Wout Van Aert.

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

The faces of a muddy Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

Paris-Roubaix is no normal race, with the titles of 'Queen of the Classics' and 'Hell of the North' only worthy of one with the toughest of reputations. Even by those standards, this was no normal Sunday in hell. A coating of mud soon made the usually multicoloured mass of riders...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Florian Vermeersch, the promise of Paris-Roubaix

The surprising name on the 2021 podium of a rain-soaked Paris-Roubaix was certainly young Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) who took second in his debut in the Hell of the North. Before racing this Monument, the 22-year-old Belgian rider twice took part in the Tour of Flanders but never made it...
CYCLING
flobikes.com

2022 Paris-Roubaix Moves To A Week Later

The 2022 Paris-Roubaix cycling classic will be moved a week later due to the French presidential election, race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said on Wednesday. The grueling race known as "The Hell of the North" will take place on April 17 after switching with the Netherlands' Amstel Gold Race, which will held on the same day as the first round of the French vote.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 - Preview

The cycling world has patiently awaited one of the most historical moments in cycling's history, and the day has finally arrived, with the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix to be held on October 2 in France. The Hell of the North has been the most celebrated Monument on the men's racing calendar...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Colbrelli
Person
Gianni Moscon
cyclingweekly.com

Paris-Roubaix switches dates again for 2022

Paris-Roubaix will switch dates yet again, this time moving a week later than planned in 2022. The cobbled Monument has had a tumultuous time in the last two years, firstly having to move to October in 2020 due to Covid-19, before ultimately being cancelled. The 2021 edition was then, due to a lockdown in France, moved from its April slot to Saturday October 2 for the women's race and Sunday October 3 for the men's.
CYCLING
Reuters

Cobbles and rain await historic women's Paris Roubaix

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The world's leading female cyclists will be unleashed for the first time ever on the notorious Paris-Roubaix cobbles on Saturday as they get their chance to race the so-called Hell of the North. In another sign that women's professional cycling is finally gaining the iconic stages...
CYCLING
Reuters

Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Lizzie Deignan rode to a landmark victory in the inaugural Paris Roubaix Femmes as rain, mud and crashes made it a memorable debut for the world's best female riders over the infamous cobbled course on Saturday. The former world champion produced a dominant ride over...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Bahrain#Race#Italian#Belgian
cyclingutah.com

Marty Jemison’s 2000 Paris-Roubaix Diary

I think getting sick after Ghent-Wevelgem actually helped me for Paris-Roubaix… Thursday, Friday and Saturday I had the symptoms of a cold/flu. I was deadly focused to be ready Sunday, by being ill I started to focus harder, I believe. I did all that was possible (not much), like taking an exaggerated amount of Vitamin C with aspirin and multivitamins. Rest was important.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Five things to look out for at Paris-Roubaix 2021

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but we might be in for a wet Paris-Roubaix. It feels like every year the prospect of rainfall coinciding with the Queen of the Classics is hyped up, but this time predictions might genuinely come to fruition; with just two days to go, the forecast is indicating rain on Sunday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Unlucky Paris-Roubaix still 'a lot of fun' for Kopecky

Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) finished 15th in the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix after a tumultuous race. Puncturing when the peloton split apart probably cost her a much better result. Nevertheless, Kopecky was all smiles when entering the mixed zone at the inside of the Roubaix vélodrome on a rainy Saturday afternoon.
CYCLING
The Independent

Paris-Roubaix: Rain sets up ‘brutal’ and ‘dangerous’ race as women finally tackle the famous cobbles

It is a sign of the state of cycling that in charge of one of the biggest teams in the world remains Patrick Lefevere, a man who recently dismissed the idea of creating a women’s team as “welfare”, and who compared one rider’s transfer between teams with domestic abuse. When one of his riders was evicted from a race over lewd sexist behaviour, a furious Lefevre threatened to pull the entire team from the event.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Wout van Aert: I don't think the win was possible at Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was one of the pre-race favourites in the rain-soaked 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix. The triple cyclo-cross world champion was expected to deal well with the slippery conditions on the cobbles, but he kept his guns quiet and was never in contention for the victory. The 27-year-old...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Gilbert: I'm not the favourite at Paris-Roubaix

After two and a half years away, reigning Paris-Roubaix champion Philippe Gilbert returned to the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix on Thursday afternoon, previewing the pavé ahead of Sunday's long-awaited race. Shortly after he and his Lotto Soudal team completed their course recon, the Belgian held court with a dozen journalists in...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Paris-Roubaix rosters announced for Deceuninck-QuickStep, BikeExchange

Teams are finalizing their rosters for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Groupama-FDJ, Team BikeExchange and Bahrain Victorious naming the riders who will support their leaders: Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen, 2016 Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Démare, Luke Durbridge and new European Champion Sonny Colbrelli, respectively. Paris-Roubaix was last held in...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Stuyven: A wet Paris-Roubaix will be safe enough to race

Like several other teams lining up at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, Trek-Segafredo will line up with more than one leader for the cobbled Monument. Former world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven lead the American team at what is expected to be the first wet edition of the race since 2002.
CYCLING
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy