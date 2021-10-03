Women's hockey comes up short vs. No. 2 Northeastern
BOSTON, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell to No. 2 Northeastern University, 6-0, to close out the team's opening weekend series on Saturday, Oct. 2. Sophomore right wing Bryn Saarela led the Crusaders (0-2-0, 0-2-0) with four shots on goal, and sophomore defenseman Vaia Graves and freshman defenseman Emilie Fortunato blocked three shots each. Sophomore goaltender Madison Beck made 42 saves on the day.goholycross.com
