Women's hockey comes up short vs. No. 2 Northeastern

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to Brown, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Hart Turf Field. The Crusaders (4-6, 0-3 PL) held the Bears scoreless during the first frame, but Dani van Rootselaar scored her first of the game in the second to open the scoring. Brown (5-5, 1-1 IVY), went on to score another goal in the third and two in the final frame to take the final score to 4-0. SeniorKerri Bolivar got her first defensive save of the season in the game, while fellow classmate Caitlin Little led the Crusaders with three shots.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO