CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Player of the Game vs UAB: LB Storey Jackson

By Evan Nester
aseaofred.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it took the offense two quarters to get rolling, Liberty’s defense was a consistent force throughout the game against UAB Saturday night. Things looked promising for the Blazers early on behind two offensive drives of 55 and 75 yards. The defense stiffened though, allowing just 3 points and forcing a turnover on downs. This was the beginning of a stout defensive showing which allowed 173 rushing yards (59 of which came on one run against the 3rd stringers), 152 passing yards, and 12 points.

www.aseaofred.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#American Football#Liberty#Prairie View A M#Blazers#Td#Wr Cj Daniels
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban hilariously discusses the football mind of Terry Saban on defense

Alabama football fans love Miss Terry Saban for many reasons. She loves the Tuscaloosa community and does a lot for the youth. She closes things out on the recruiting trail with her husband, Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban. She is also at the front of all charity events to build the Nick’s Kids Foundation and Tuscaloosa as a whole to be special. However, the seven-time national champion unveiled something different about his wife during Thursday’s “Hey Coach” show. Terry Saban has a football mind on defense and does not shy away from giving her opinions. On Saturday, Alabama plays Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Saban has his game plan to neutralize Ole Miss’ offense; however, Miss Terry has her coaching hat too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Chiefs Rule Out 2 Players For Game vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing two key starters on defense when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs downgraded defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward to out for tomorrow’s game. The former is dealing with a hamstring injury, whereas the latter is nursing a quad injury.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Player Has Bold Comment About Game vs. Packers

For the first time in several years, the Cincinnati Bengals look like legit contenders for the AFC North title. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, one Bengals player decided to go bold with his comments. Appearing on Good Morning Football, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah declared a...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban made not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Arch Manning during 'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli

Nick Saban appeared to do a little recruiting while appearing on the ESPN2 broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers hyped up Saban as “quarterback guru,” noting that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are QB1’s in the NFL. Saban happens to be recruiting a potential future NFL QB in Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
NFL
Daily Herald

Cowboys vague on LB Smith's release as players move forward

FRISCO, Texas -- Jaylon Smith's murky future with the Dallas Cowboys was most evident when he played just 16 snaps in the opener after averaging 95% of the plays over the previous three seasons. Now that the roster is looking more like it did in that 31-29 loss to defending...
NFL
aseaofred.com

Player of the Game vs Syracuse: Malik Willis

The outcome of Liberty’s match-up versus Syracuse was disappointing, but we can still celebrate players who performed well in the loss. Looking at the evening as a whole, it is evident that QB Malik Willis stood out as a tide-changing player for the Flames. Things were pretty stagnant for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags Week 3 Player of the Game vs. Cardinals: KR Jamal Agnew

For Jacksonville Jaguars fans, Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was a roller coaster of emotions, but the biggest moment came almost right before halftime. With veteran kicker Matt Prater set to attempt a 68-yard field goal, the Jags had veteran returner Jamal Agnew wait in the end zone and the highlight that followed resulted in history being made at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy