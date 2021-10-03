Player of the Game vs UAB: LB Storey Jackson
While it took the offense two quarters to get rolling, Liberty’s defense was a consistent force throughout the game against UAB Saturday night. Things looked promising for the Blazers early on behind two offensive drives of 55 and 75 yards. The defense stiffened though, allowing just 3 points and forcing a turnover on downs. This was the beginning of a stout defensive showing which allowed 173 rushing yards (59 of which came on one run against the 3rd stringers), 152 passing yards, and 12 points.www.aseaofred.com
