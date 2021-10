Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) — After Florida lawmakers filed an abortion bill similar to the one recently passed in Texas, protesters across the state took to the streets Saturday. “When they say no choice we say pro-choice,” chanted the about thousand people who came together to speak out against the Florida Heartbeat Act. The bill which was filed this week would ban abortion after embryonic cardiac activity, which some say can be as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy. “We have healthcare needs we have education and environmental needs and yet within 48 hours, the priority of the Florida...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO