On the pitch, FIFA 22 is the best the series has ever been, but offline modes have again been neglected in favor of FIFA Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 offers up the biggest gameplay changes in many a year - on next-gen and Stadia, at least - but in doing so has slowed the pace somewhat. Some will love the new, more measured approach but others might lament the loss of the fast-paced nature of last year's game. Still, we are always traditionally treated to numerous tweaks and alterations after launch, so fully expect some of the minor creases to be ironed out. In the meantime, EA has supplied yet another example of why the franchise has stayed top of the league so long.

FIFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO