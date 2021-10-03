CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Fantasy 16 producer asserts the game’s main scenario is complete

By Nick Ransbottom
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been awhile since we’ve heard about Final Fantasy XVI, but Square Enix has finally provided a small development update. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer, said in a live stream during the Tokyo Game Show that Final Fantasy XVI’s main scenario has been completed, and that the development team is currently finalizing the remaining side quests. Yoshida also stated that character models are almost finished and that only a few quality improvements remain to be finalized.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to play the most controversial Final Fantasy ever on Game Pass ASAP

Few games are as controversial as Final Fantasy XIII, an entry that seemed to buckle under the pressure instilled by its predecessors. Now, 11 years after its release, it still gets its fair share of hate, but it also seems many have come around on it. Thankfully, it’s available on Xbox Game Pass, meaning you can give it a try without shelling out additional cash. Despite having a hefty number of flaws, Final Fantasy XIII is worth checking out, especially if you prefer linear design.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: Vote For the Best Final Fantasy Game on PlayStation

What's the best Final Fantasy game to ever grace a PlayStation console? This is the (rather demanding) question that we want you to answer. Below, you'll find a list of Final Fantasy games, both mainline and spinoff. We need you to rate the games that you've played, and these ratings will feed into a Final Fantasy ranking article that we'll publish in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Naoki Yoshida
gamingideology.com

Hiroshin Sakaguchi’s “FANTASIAN” has completed the final update, is the host-based mobile game/subscription system feasible?

【GameLook special manuscript, no unauthorized reprinting!】. GameLook reported that in August, “FANTASIAN” had its last major update. The total game time reached 60~90 hours, which has surpassed many console works and can be called a super large RPG. The martyr’s old age, the heart is not dead, Sakaguchi Hironobu plays...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xvi#Square Enix#Bloomberg
Destructoid

There’s a new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo today, and it’s still bonkers

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is still a pretty insane concept to me. Team Ninja + edgy Final Fantasy remake kinda/sorta + hardcore action? I want to shake the hand of whoever greenlit it. While the original demo had a rough go of it thanks to a corrupted upload that prevented people from playing it for a day or so, the second Stranger of Paradise demo is live today, and it’s bringing an additional platform along for the ride.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches March 18, on PC Through Epic Games Store

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 is in full effect, with many studios and companies using the platform to reveal new IP’s, as well updates on existing ones. Square Enix was one of those companies, and one of the more intriguing titles that they have in the works is easily Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which was officially unveiled during E3 2021. Despite all of the Chaos jokes and memes that was brought about from the presentation, we’re still definitely interested in this one, and it looks like we won’t be waiting too much longer to get our hands on it. The company announced that Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will officially launch on March 18, 2022 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They also revealed that it will launch on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The PS5 Finally Has An 8K Game, But There's A Catch

PS5 owners may recall that the console's box boasts that it has the capacity to display 8K games. Today, a game can finally put the full power of the PS5 to the test, well, sort of. The Touryst is the first PS5 game claiming to display at 8K, 60fps, although Digital Foundry has pointed out that that's not technically what's happening.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida Gives Small Update on State of Development

During a livestream from Tokyo Game Show, Naoki Yoshida and Hironobu Sakaguchi talked about Final Fantasy XVI offering a small update on development. You may know Naoki Yoshida as director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV and producer of XVI. Hironobu Sakaguchi is currently the head of Mistwalker (which recently released Fantasian) is widely recognized as the father of the Final Fantasy series.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Final Fantasy Origin’s Jack feels like he’s trolling us

At first, Jack, the protagonist from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, didn’t seem all that notable. He was just the dude who wore a plain black shirt in one of the most fashionable and eye-catching franchises in the history of JRPGs. However, the man continues to make a name for himself, and not just for his fashion choices. Gameplay from a new demo for Stranger of Paradise shows an absurd, extremely emo scene: Jack says “Bullshit” and blasts metal music in his wireless earbuds, before strutting out of the castle.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy XVI Main Story Development Complete, Side Quests and Polishing in Progress, and More Information Revealed

During the currently ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) had a special panel discussing the “Appeal and Potential of RPGs’. Still, Sakaguchi wanted to take this conversation a tad further than expected and intended on asking Yoshida about the current state of the ever-elusive Final Fantasy XVI.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy Origin will be Epic Games Exclusive on PC

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, fans were anxious to get another look at what might be the strangest entry to the Final Fantasy universe, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Unveiled back in June, the title looked unfinished and choppy, though the potential was there–with a Nioh-like combat style and some fantastic music, all it needed was a little more polish and shine. Fast forward, and the newest trailer has us excited for the title to release on March 18, 2022. (That, and the one scene in the demo featuring a certain angsty hero blasting music into his headphones in the middle of a very important conversation about the darkness.) It is now confirmed that the title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

xQc left completely terrified by Roblox’s Squid Game custom mode

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left terrified after playing Roblox’s mini-games based on the hit Netflix TV show, Squid Game. Released on September 17, Squid Game has risen to the most-watched show on Netflix, and the world is absolutely loving the unique series. Squid Game’s surge in popularity...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Coming in November – Games – News

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be released in November for mobile devices. This was revealed in a live stream from Square Enix during the Tokyo Game Show. The improvements made based on feedback from the closed beta are also discussed. The game will be released in November for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy