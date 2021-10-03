Final Fantasy 16 producer asserts the game’s main scenario is complete
It’s been awhile since we’ve heard about Final Fantasy XVI, but Square Enix has finally provided a small development update. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer, said in a live stream during the Tokyo Game Show that Final Fantasy XVI’s main scenario has been completed, and that the development team is currently finalizing the remaining side quests. Yoshida also stated that character models are almost finished and that only a few quality improvements remain to be finalized.www.gamepur.com
