We’ve just got the first trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil film and… it looks rather entertaining?. We’re reluctant to say it looks ‘good’, because we always enter into any video game-based movie with a standard amount of caution. But judging by the couple of minutes of action shown in the trailer, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City might well be one hell of a ride. If nothing else, it at least looks very faithful to the series – far more so than the previous films have been.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO