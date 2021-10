Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds have been announced as one of the special support bands on The Rolling Stones’ North American ‘No Filter’ tour. This five-date run will mark Ghost Hounds’ second support tour with The Stones, as they also opened for their record breaking tour in 2019. Kicking off their run with The Stones on September 30th in Charlotte, NC, the tour will see Ghost Hounds playing shows across the country before capping it off on October 29th in Tampa, FL. For tickets and information please visit here.

