'College GameDay' Comes to Oklahoma-Texas

The Red River Rivalry is back in the spotlight.

ESPN confirmed on Sunday that it’s popular “College GameDay” pregame show will originate from the Cotton Bowl when the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns at 11 a.m.

ABC has the national broadcast, but the pregame show belongs to ESPN.

OU is 5-0 after outlasting Kansas State 37-31 on Saturday in Manhattan, while the Longhorns are 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian following Saturday’s 32-27 victory over TCU.

It’s the 39th time for “GameDay” to originate from an Oklahoma game, fourth-most all-time behind Alabama, Ohio State and Florida.

The Sooners are 25-13 when the “College GameDay” crew sets up nearby.

It’s also the seventh time OU-Texas has hosted the program, with each school winning three.

The Sooners’ last “College GameDay” appearance was the 2020 Bedlam game last November, with No. 18 Oklahoma taking down No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13.