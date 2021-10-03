CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegashockeynow.com

When Robin Lehner speaks, it pays to listen

In the nearly two-plus years Robin Lehner has been a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, one thing has become clear — when Lehner has something on his mind and decides to share his thoughts with the world, it’s usually worth paying attention. His current coach, Peter DeBoer, called him...
NHL
Audacy

Alain Vigneault responds to Robin Lehner's explosive malpractice claims

NHL netminder Robin Lehner of the Vegas Golden Knights had plenty to say on Twitter this weekend, stirring the pot with damning accusations against both the NHL and Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault, insinuating Philadelphia’s medical staff was guilty of treating players with dangerous painkillers and other unprescribed drugs including Ambien and benzodiazepines.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Carcillo
Person
Steve Montador
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Robin
FanSided

Robin Lehner Says Islanders Fans Saved His Life

I love Robin Lehner. Seriously, it’s not even close, he is by far my favorite player to ever spend just one year with the New York Islanders. Before the 2018-2019 season, his first and lone season on the Island, Lehner came forward with his struggles with mental health and addiction.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Roster Bubble, Jack Eichel Saga Continuing, Robin Lehner Speaks, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Six days until the NHL regular season begins, seven days from the first Blackhawks regular season game, and the club’s opening night roster is almost as open a competition as when it started. Chicago still have 45 players in training camp, but with just two preseason games left, both against the Minnesota Wild, the Blackhawks have just one more true “audition” game left before setting up their opening night roster.
NHL
WDBO

NHL reaches out to Lehner after social media accusations

The NHL has reached out out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor's consent, a league spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press. In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Flamethrower#Concussions#Blackhawk#Twitter#The Buffalo Sabres#Vigneault
markerzone.com

ROBIN LEHNER ACCUSES NHL TEAMS OF HANDING OUT ANTI-ANXIETY MEDS, CLAIMS HE HAS PROOF

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been on a tirade on Twitter this weekend, topping it off with some hefty accusations on Saturday night. Lehner claimed he had proof of NHL teams handing out medications such as benzodiazepines and Ambien to players seemingly without a doctor involved. While Lehner...
NHL
The Game Haus

Robin Lehner Must Prove Doubters Wrong This Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into uncharted territory this upcoming season with the absence of fan-favorite, Marc-Andre Fleury. This season is the first in Golden Knights history where the reigning Vezina winner will not be a part of the team lineup. Robin Lehner is to take the reins as the starter and make sure the team does not falter in their Stanley Cup pursuit. A task made more difficult by the criticism he has received regularly since putting on a Vegas jersey.
NHL
FanSided

Can Robin Lehner thrive without Marc-Andre Fleury?

The Vegas Golden Knights traded Marc-Andre Fleury away this off-season to clear cap but, how will Robin Lehner hold up in goal without a star taking games away from him?. Your Vegas Golden Knights have done some remarkable things since the expansion draft in 2017. In 2017, the Knights had already became one of the best teams in hockey but after trading away their star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks, they will put their faith in Robin Lehner.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Robin Lehner speaks out on drugs and NHL would like a word

One thing is certain about Robin Lehner. When he has something to say, he’s going to say it, whether you like it or not. The NHL may not like it, but it is listening and the league apparently would like to hear more from Lehner regarding what he has said the last few days.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
sinbin.vegas

Robin Lehner Shares Origin Of “Panda” Nickname

Since coming to Las Vegas, Robin Lehner has pretty much been an open book. From his crusade against the stigmas of mental health to his thoughts on NHL protocols surrounding vaccination to his relationship with Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s no one in the NHL that can be described as more honest than Lehner.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Robin Lehner has Golden Knights teammates’ support

Robin Lehner can take solace in the fact that no matter what happens with his pending meeting with the NHL regarding his recent Twitter outburst on mental health and drugs, his organization and his teammates have his back. The Golden Knights goaltender remains in the news Monday, 48 hours after...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Robin Lehner Goes Off On the NHL, League Asks If He Wants Interview

On Saturday, goaltender Robin Lehner was on a mission. Through a series of tweets meant to target the league, the pressures of playing injured and a specific coach, it was clear he was not about to be silenced and was out to prove a point, whether it got him in hot water with the NHL or not.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault responds to Robin Lehner social media posts

The Philadelphia Flyers had a very tough season in 2020-21. Things are already off to a rocky start thanks to Robin Lehner’s Twitter tirade over the weekend. According to Elliotte Friedman, both the NHL and NHLPA reached out to Lehner on Sunday. There will be more to come, as he presents his grievances.
NHL
theScore

NHL wants interview with Lehner after goalie alleges medical malpractice

The NHL is reaching out to Robin Lehner to discuss the Vegas Golden Knights netminder's claims that teams knowingly circumvented medical protocol. The league is attempting to arrange an interview with Lehner to address his allegations, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Lehner made various accusations on Twitter...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Robin Lehner Agrees to Push For Change With NHL Behind Closed Doors

Robin Lehner made waves this past week when he took to Twitter and started blasting certain NHL organizations for distributing Ambient and medications to players without the proper diagnosis and medical prescriptions. He called out certain teams, named one specific coach as someone who was a “dinosaur” in the way he treated players like robots and not humans, and threatened to share a lot more proof if the NHL didn’t step up and do something about it.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL plans to reach out to Robin Lehner about alleged medical malpractice

The NHL has reached out out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor's consent, a league spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press. In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he...
NHL
FOX Sports

Lehner encouraged after meeting with NHL and players' union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner said Tuesday he is encouraged about inciting change in hockey after having conversations with the NHL and NHL Players' Association about concerns he voiced on social media over the weekend. to set up an interview after he made several accusations Saturday night...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy