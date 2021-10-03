CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, WV

State Police arrest triple murder suspect in Davis, W.Va.

By News Release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man wanted for three counts of murder in Maryland was arrested in Davis on Friday, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police. “On October 1, 2021 Trooper J. J. Cornelius was dispatched to Davis, W.Va. in reference to a suspicious male subject,” according to the release. “Trooper Cornelius located and identified the male as 46-year-old Jefferey Allen Burnham of Cumberland, Maryland. Trooper Cornelius discovered Jefferey Burnham was wanted for three counts of murder in the State of Maryland.”

#Murder#W Va#Extradition#Trooper Cornelius

