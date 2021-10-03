Celebrate Cooper Lake State Park’s 25th Anniversary

Cooper, TX— Fall may be the best time to experience a Texas State Park, and Cooper Lake State Park is no exception! The park’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is making this October more special than most. Cooper Lake State Park was opened to the public in 1996 and is one of the newest parks in our vast Texas State Park system. The festivities will take place on Oct 15 and Oct 16. We are waiving all entrance fees during the two-day event, so that means FREE!