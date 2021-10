First the Facebook blackout and now the Twitch hack… but we’re only halfway through this week so who knows what the rest could bring? Sure, Facebook tried to calm everyone down claiming it was some unfortunate timing with the backbone routers that needed to be taken down for maintenance purposes, yet conspiracy theorists could easily speculate that this is just a cover-up for some obscure hacking event. Coincidentally, Twitch got hacked almost 2 days after the Facebook debacle. Is it really a coincidence, though? Anyway, the Twitch siterip leaked via torrents also shows a bunch of references to a platform codenamed Vapour, which is now believed to be Amazon’s own Steam-like digital storefront.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO