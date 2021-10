Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Nreal is announcing a new pair of AR glasses, and Next Up is turning 1. Chinese AR startup Nreal is back with a new model of glasses: Nreal Air looks even more like a regular pair of sunglasses, while also improving on its predecessor's optics. Both will be key to getting consumers to buy into AR, Nreal CEO Chi Xu told me this week. "We want people to wear this in public," he said.

