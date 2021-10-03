CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO opens public MIUI bug report for insidious ghost screen issue affecting Global devices - user offers fix for PUBG Mobile

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCO has opened a public bug report in regard to the widely reported ghost screen issue that has affected many owners of the company’s smartphones. Although the report specifically mentions the POCO X3 Pro, many other Global devices have suffered from ghost touch problems. A user has offered up a fix for PUBG Mobile that might work for some.

