Throughout the history of the NFL, we have seen some truly remarkable achievements. Most fans like to talk about the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, although there are a lot of supporters out there who have a soft spot for the kickers. Kickers can win you or lose you a game, and there is a lot of pressure involved with the position. Some are better than others when it comes to dealing with this pressure, and when you think of clutch kickers in the NFL right now, you probably think of Justin Tucker.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO