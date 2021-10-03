CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanyol ends Madrid’s 25-game unbeaten streak in Spain

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has stumbled again with a 2-1 loss at Espanyol that ended its 25-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league. It was the third straight match without a win for Madrid. It was coming off a home loss to Moldovan club Sheriff in the Champions League and a scoreless home draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league. Madrid hadn’t lost a league match since a 2-1 home defeat against Levante in January. It was unbeaten in 18 straight away games in the competition, one short of its all-time record. Madrid still tops the league thanks to a better goal difference than defending champion Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Sports
