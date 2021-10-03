Metroid Dread file size revealed, and it won’t suck up all memory
Is the most anticipated game of the year for many Nintendo Switch owners. With not long left to go until launch, Nintendo has revealed the file size for Metroid Dread, which will only take up 4.1 GB on your system. Nintendo has obviously become experienced when it comes to Switch file compression, with most first-party titles taking up reasonable space. However, a lot of third-party games definitely require a micro SD card; for example, Doom Eternal takes up a whopping 25 GB of space. Twitter user Sniper X86 has shared the file size for every Metroid game, revealing that Metroid Dread is, perhaps as expected, the largest game in the series to date.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
