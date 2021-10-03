Master plan for Frederick Douglass park revealed

Give your feedback to inform state planning. Virginia is developing its first Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan to guide state-level action on coastal flooding. The plan will lay the groundwork for state efforts to address the challenges of rising sea levels, increased rainfall, and stronger coastal storms. Virginia needs your help to make our coastal region more resilient. You are invited to contribute to the state's plan by sharing your thoughts and concerns online or in person. Come out to learn more about the plan and make sure Hampton voices are represented in this process. Join in person at Thomas Nelson Community College, Peninsula Workforce Development Center, 600 Butler Farm Road, in Hampton.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO