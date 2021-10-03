CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master plan for Frederick Douglass park revealed

By BRAD DRESS bdress@chespub.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — Architects unveiled the master plan for the Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe, presenting a grand vision of a towering visitor center, a memorial space, an overlook on the Tuckahoe Creek, meadowland, trails and kayak ramps — all spread across the entire 107-acre parkland. LSG Landscape Architecture and...

