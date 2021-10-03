CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany watches as political parties begin post-vote coalition talks

By dpa correspondents, dpa
 6 days ago

Berlin — Germany's main political parties - the centre-left SPD and the CDU/CSU conservative bloc - embarked on a series of talks on Sunday with a pair of other parties to see which can form a three-way coalition to lead Germany for the next legislative term. The meetings come a...

Olaf Scholz
Christian Lindner
