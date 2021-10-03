CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Grayscale Investments Reduces Portfolio To Purchase SOL and UNI

By Dan Mitchell
beincrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrayscale has released an announcement concerning its “quarterly rebalancing of funds” for its Digital Large Cap Fund and also its DeFi Fund. The rebalancing includes the reduction of these funds’ portfolios in LTC and BTC, to release capital that has subsequently been used to invest in Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) in large proportions. This is the first time that Solana has been included in any product offered by Grayscale Investments. Now, SOL and UNI comprise 3.24% and 1.06% of the funds, respectively.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Addition of more Bitcoin, cryptos to your investment portfolios will…

The crypto-sector has been marred with price volatility lately, partly thanks to the crash caused by China’s crypto-crackdown. However, a new study has found that despite the same, diversified investment portfolios are affected positively by positions in cryptocurrency investments. This research study was conducted by crypto-asset management outfits Iconic Funds...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 10/8: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally above $50,000 seems to have received a boost from institutional buyers who are looking to hedge their portfolio against increasing inflation, said JPMorgan in a note to its clients on Oct. 7. The bank’s analysts speculated that institutional investors may be preferring Bitcoin over gold as a better hedge against inflation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Investment#Uni#Digital Large Cap Fund#Defi Fund#Ltc#Btc#Grayscale Investments#Sol#Grayscale S Bitcoin#Aum#Bitcoin Etf#Sec#Exchange Traded Fund#Reco
beincrypto.com

Divergence Ventures Accused of Insider Trading as Analyst Cashes Out $2.5M

Divergence Ventures’ analyst Bridget Waters embroiled in airdrop scandal worth $2.5M, accused of insider trading. Venture capital firm Divergence Ventures was recently accused of insider trading when 702 ETH landed in the wallet of one of its analysts, Bridget Waters, from a recent airdrop by Ribbon Finance in May 2021, which distributed 30 000 000 tokens.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

On-Chain Analysis: Hash Rate Regains Highs, Record Transfers on Bitcoin (BTC) Network

In today’s on-chain analysis, BeInCrypto looks at several fundamental indicators that highlight the health of the Bitcoin network: hash rate and mining difficulty ribbon. In addition, the analysis points to the accelerating total transfer volume of BTC on-chain, which has reached a 5-year high. All this in the context of bullish price action for Bitcoin, which is rebounding strongly and resuming its rally towards a new all-time high.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long Term Returns October 2021 Week 2

The crypto market is picking up where it left off in May with premier digital assets retesting the $55,000 mark earlier on in the week. At press time, the nascent industry is up 0.47% with total value locked (TVL) standing at $2.31 trillion. Following this significant rally, several investors are searching for the best cryptocurrency to buy for long-term returns. This article explores some of the best crypto assets for growth potential.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Uniswap Thrives As Grayscale’s Digital Asset Portfolio Nears $50 Billion

World’s largest digital asset manager Grayscale now holds $48 billion worth of digital assets under management according to the latest numbers released by the firm. In a tweet meant to update its users yesterday, the firm shared details of its holdings per digital asset, revealing that its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – the largest of the holdings – was increasingly gaining popularity amidst recent price gains.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Continues Upwards While Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dumps 30% (Market Watch)

Bitcoin marked its new highest price line since mid-May at $56,000, while Shiba Inu has retraced by roughly 30% in a day. Following the past few days of impressive gains and new monthly highs, bitcoin’s price finally touched $56,000. Most alternative coins are somewhat stagnant in the same timeframe, with a few exceptions. The recent high-flyer Shiba Inu has dumped by roughly 30% in a day.
MARKETS
investing.com

Want To Invest In Bitcoin? Consider An ETF That Holds Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum , have taken center stage in the past year. Digital coins are still a relatively new asset class, but the market's appetite for investing in them has been high. Recent metrics suggest:. “The global cryptocurrency market size was valued at US$1.49 billion in 2020 and...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bit2Me CEO Chats Future Plans After Token Sale Success

Bit2Me has been in the blockchain industry for several years and as a FinTech company, it has reaped great achievements. The year 2021 has been great for the company specializing in financial technology. This can be attributed to exposure to the public through bold marketing campaigns, expanding to other regions...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

SEC Approves Indirect Volt Bitcoin Investment ETF

Volt’s bitcoin ETF that invests in companies holding and deriving profits from BTC has been approved by the SEC. The ETF does not directly invest in the cryptocurrency, but indirectly provides exposure to the market. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a Volt ETF — Volt...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Success for Ethernity CLOUD’s First Public Token Sale Round

Ethernity CLOUD recently announced the results of their first public token sale round. The decentralized computing network sold out its first round in less than two hours. Founded in 2017, Ethernity CLOUD’s main purpose is to create a secure future for cloud computing. Round 1 of ETNY token sale. Ethernity...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy