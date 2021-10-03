Grayscale Investments Reduces Portfolio To Purchase SOL and UNI

Grayscale has released an announcement concerning its “quarterly rebalancing of funds” for its Digital Large Cap Fund and also its DeFi Fund. The rebalancing includes the reduction of these funds’ portfolios in LTC and BTC, to release capital that has subsequently been used to invest in Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) in large proportions. This is the first time that Solana has been included in any product offered by Grayscale Investments. Now, SOL and UNI comprise 3.24% and 1.06% of the funds, respectively.