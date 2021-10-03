CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KuCoin Advises Chinese Customers to Move Assets Amid Crackdown

By David Thomas
beincrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest in a recent spate of exchange activity involving Chinese mainland users sees KuCoin removing Chinese users from its database. KuCoin advises them to move their assets elsewhere by 31 December 2021. KuCoin, one of the world’s largest centralized exchanges is offloading Chinese users from its platform to comply...

