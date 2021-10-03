Starodubtseva, Sasnouskaya and Alcaide Off to Charleston for ITA All-American Championships

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech tennis team will be among the nation's best that will gather in Tulsa, Okla. for one of the most significant events of the fall. Five Golden Eagles will take their shot in the ITA Men's All-American Championships, with competition slated for Oct. 2-10. Mika Berghaus, Evzen Holis, Andre Rodeia, Rafael Tosetto and Carlos Vicente make up Tech's five that will compete in singles action. The single-elimination format will begin on Saturday and the tournament will be held at the Michael D. Cast Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa and Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO