Starodubtseva, Sasnouskaya and Alcaide Off to Charleston for ITA All-American Championships
NORFOLK, Va. – Yuliia Starodubtseva, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Marina Alcaide of the Old Dominion women's tennis team are set to compete in the ITA All-American Championships on October 4-11 in Charleston, South Carolina. Qualifying Singles will take place on October 4-5, while the Main Draw for singles and doubles will be held on October 6-10. Starodubtseva, Sasnouskaya and Alaciade will commence action in Qualifying Singles Draw.odusports.com
