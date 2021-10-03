CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starodubtseva, Sasnouskaya and Alcaide Off to Charleston for ITA All-American Championships

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. – Yuliia Starodubtseva, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Marina Alcaide of the Old Dominion women's tennis team are set to compete in the ITA All-American Championships on October 4-11 in Charleston, South Carolina. Qualifying Singles will take place on October 4-5, while the Main Draw for singles and doubles will be held on October 6-10. Starodubtseva, Sasnouskaya and Alaciade will commence action in Qualifying Singles Draw.

