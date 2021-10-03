The Lie About Border Patrol Agents Whipping Haitians

Two weeks ago, President Biden vowed that border agents who whipped Haitian migrants would “pay,” yet it quickly became clear that no one whipped anyone, notes David Marcus at Fox News — and the agents deserve an apology. They were just doing their jobs, “risking their own safety” to protect locals, so the president must now “lean into the truth just as hard as he leaned into the lie.” Apologizing could even help him politically: “Look, I fouled up,” he might say. The misleading photos of the agents on horseback “clouded my vision, and I’m sorry.” Most Americans would see that “in a positive light.” Meanwhile, Biden’s leaving meritless “questions lingering about the morals and professionalism of our border agents.”

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO