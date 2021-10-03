CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The Lie About Border Patrol Agents Whipping Haitians

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply saying something over and over doesn’t make it so. I know because I’ve tried it. No matter how many times I say, “I’m a good golfer, I’m a good golfer,” the reality is I still stink, as anyone who has seen me on the course will verify. Yet, the...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 43

A
6d ago

Just yesterday I read clear comments by the head of Border Patrol that the White House told more lies than reported here. He said the White House's announcement that the agents were suspended and the horse patrol has ended are false, too. He said the horse patrol is operating normally with no agents suspended. Hs said they continue to operate in Del Rio as before except for the rived.

Reply
47
MS Charlie girl Brownington
6d ago

of course it never happened but they needed it to look like it did so they could bring in 20,000 Haitians which I might add those that were tested for covid would just let go!

Reply
28
TN Country Boy
6d ago

This picture showed border patrol grabbing the man and a lose reins which wasn't in his hand flying around. This happens if they new anything about horses or riding.

Reply(1)
20
Comments / 0

