Saturday – Car Flipped Upside Down On Gunner Rd

A local television reporter is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle that had just been involved in a collision Monday afternoon in front of the hospital. WKBW-TV identified the victim as Reporter Lilia Wood, 23, who was on the sidewalk preparing...
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- First responders were dispatched to a priority call of a single car collision in the 2600 block of Old US-31 in Niles Township. The collision occurred Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Initial responding units located a passenger car pinned against a tree. The driver of the...
A motorist was reportedly trapped after a vehicle overturned during rush-hour in Mercer County, authorities said.The crash occurred Monday near Second Avenue and Whitehead Road in Hamilton Township, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report at about 5 p.m. said one of the crash victims was unresp…
A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located. The incident took place about...
A teenage truck driver ploughed into a group of Texas cyclists while allegedly attempting to blow smoke on them, and left several hospitalised on Saturday.According to Waller County Sheriff, six of the Houston area cyclists were hit by the vehicle, four of whom had to be taken to hospital, including two by helicopter.Chase Ferrell, who was part of the group of cyclists on the highway, told Fox 26: “I thought someone was dead.” “I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming,” he said.Mr Ferrell told the news outlet that a black diesel pickup truck...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
A Lehigh County man has died nine days after the State Route 873 crash that killed his wife, authorities said.Francis Andres, 50 of Slatington, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.Andres was heading so…
Police say a man and a woman walked into a gun range in central Florida and rented a weapon for shooting practice. And then only one of them came out alive. Police said once the man had the gun, he turned to the woman and shot her in the head, and then turned the weapon on himself. She died, and he survived the shooting although his condition is unknown.
NEWTON, Miss.–The child shot last week at Newton Elementary School is at home after emergency surgery. Tylin Parker, 6, was shot by another child at the school, he says. Police said last week they believe it was an accident. “I could smell, smell how the gunshot. I could actually smell...
A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
According to the police officials, the 21-year-old man made his way into the two-bedroom house on Sept. 24. Deputies responded to a report that someone was dead on the property. His corpse had been found by the resident of the property that same morning. Authorities say this case was not ruled a homicide.
A driver clocked at 110 mph, or twice the speed limit, on State Road 2 told police he “needed to use the restroom.”. The driver, 37-year-old Dmond Cross, of Rolling Prairie, faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and was cited for speeding, according to LaPorte County police. Cross was...
The alleged Brian Laundrie sightings continue, but now a neighbor of his parents says witnesses saw the 23-year-old fugitive running out of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie's backyard several days after they claim they last saw him. And there's apparently a video of the potential sighting. Article continues below advertisement. This...
Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
At about 22:54 hours on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Officers assigned to District B3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street for over 25 rounds in two locations. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a blue motor vehicle on Walk Hill Street. Officers Immediately began to render aid while requesting EMS their location. Boston EMS quickly arrived and declared that the man was in traumatic cardiac arrest.
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accidentally cut herself with serious injury at the Topsfield Fair Saturday afternoon, officials said. EMTs responding to reports of an injured person and a possible stabbing at the fair at 4:45 p.m. found a woman with an injured stomach, officials said. First responders provided life-saving medical care and the woman was taken to the hospital, officials said.
No physical signs have been found in a nature reserve being searched to locate Brian Laundrie, police say. Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Laundrie has been found in the Carlton Reserve, but searches will continue until police receive more information. The wilderness area, near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, became the centre of the search after his parents told police he planned to camp there. Police have revealed that Mr Laundrie, the man who is a “person of interest” in the killing of Gabby Petito, was under surveillance before his parents reported him missing.North Port police told CNN that officers were monitoring the 23-year-old fugitive “as best as they could legally” before he went missing. Read More Gabby Petito: Father labels Brian Laundrie and parents ‘cowards’ in new interview with Dr PhilGabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road tripBrian Laundrie: Who is missing man’s sister Cassie Laundrie?Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears
Florida is known for its crazy accidents and the latest one that took place in Clearwater, earlier this month, features a Nissan launching itself between two other vehicles. As you can see in the clip, an assortment of vehicles are waiting to turn left at a red light. After the light changes, traffic starts moving following some slight hesitation and an angry honk.
Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in broad daylight at a busy Long Island intersection. A woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was shot once in Farmingville at the intersection of Granny Road and Horseblock Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Suffolk County Police said.
